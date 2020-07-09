The Walk-Ons talk reporting during a pandemic, Texas Tech sports, and demons

News4Jax reporter and Texas Tech alum Corley Peel joined the Walk-Ons crew this week to talk about her experiences and stories from working in the news industry.

Full Interview:

Peel started her career in news in Joplin, Missouri, and from there she traveled to the interesting city of Tulsa, Oklahoma to cover some fascinating stories.

Watch the interview above to learn about how she handled interviewing a crazy woman in a motel lobby.