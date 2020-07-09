The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF creates the nation’s first MedNexus; $6 Million in funding from Florida state budget

Darvin Nelson, Features Editor
July 9, 2020

UNF has created the nation’s first MedNexus, a “university-based medical and healthcare nexus.” The University sent out an email announcing the creation, which was approved $6 million in funding by the Florida Legislature and Governor Desantis on June 29: 

“UNF MedNexus will be the nation’s first comprehensive, university-based medical and healthcare nexus, further placing UNF at the center of the Northeast Florida healthcare enterprise by connecting healthcare providers with University students, faculty and researchers.

UNF MedNexus is planning to partner with many of the region’s top healthcare providers, including Brooks Health, AdventHealth of Palm Coast, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent’s, Baptist Health, University of Florida Health and Flagler Hospital. As it expands, UNF MedNexus also looks forward to partnering with universities in the State University System of Florida and other healthcare providers across the state. With these partners and community support, UNF will develop unique experiential learning opportunities through immersion in existing health facilities, classes taught by experienced healthcare professionals and innovative research.

As part of UNF MedNexus, the University will build a new healthcare simulation lab, as well as a state-of-the-art medical technology innovation lab in Jacksonville. The medical technology lab will house specialized equipment, including a suite of Shimadzu molecular analyzers, which will be used by research hospitals in the state (Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Children’s St. Petersburg, Baptist MD Anderson) to develop hyper early diagnostics for diseases such as cancers and neurological disorders.

UNF MedNexus partners will also include regional colleges such as Florida State College at Jacksonville, St. Johns River State College and Daytona State College, as well as local secondary school systems that will be working together to develop unique career pathways from high school through to job placement.

Through an innovative partnership with the City of Palm Coast, AdventHealth of Palm Coast and Allete Energy, MedNexus will also extend UNF’s nursing programs and partner on a second simulation lab in Palm Coast. UNF MedNexus plans to begin offering courses to the first Palm Coast cohort in January 2021.

‘UNF MedNexus will become a leader and catalyst in preparing high quality healthcare professionals in Northeast Florida in a way that is innovative and uniquely UNF,’ said UNF President David Szymanski. ‘We sincerely appreciate the efforts of Governor DeSantis, the Florida State Legislature, state leadership and all of our partners for their support of MedNexus.’

Healthcare jobs are expected to account for 23% of the state’s growth between 2016 and 2024, with an estimated 200,000 new jobs to be created during this period. The increased demand for healthcare professionals in the region, contrasted with the declining population of 18- to 21-year olds nationally, will create a shortage of college graduates in health fields without new and innovative initiatives, such as MedNexus.

Information regarding the site locations and detailed timelines are being worked through with MedNexus partners. UNF will provide more information as it becomes available.”

The UNF MedNexus is set to expand healthcare programs and help prepare more healthcare professionals in Northeast Florida. The Nexus will allow the University to build new labs and connect numerous healthcare providers and medical establishments with UNF students, faculty, and researchers. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Darvin Nelson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Everyone needs a little help sometimes, knowing the right place or people to call is important.

    Community

    Who to call instead of 911

  • UNF announces mask requirement on campus

    Health

    UNF announces mask requirement on campus

  • Members of Orange County Fire Rescue pack personal protective equipment (PPE) items including disposable face masks, reusable masks and hand sanitizer in bags to be handed out to small businesses, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County hopes to supply up to 10,000 businesses with the items over the next several days. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

    Health

    AP: ‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus resurgence

  • In this image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, this March 24, 2020, photo, shows unapproved COVID-19 tests that were seized on March 22, 2020 from the DHL Express Consignment Facility at JFK Airport in the Queens borough of New York. Federal officials say the COVID-19 outbreak has unleashed a wave of fraud. An arm of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, has opened more than 300 cases in recent weeks that include counterfeit products and medicines as well as fake tests for the virus. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

    Health

    AP: Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US amid fear and scarcity

  • FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Phoenix to visit a Honeywell plant that manufactures protective equipment, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The coronavirus pandemic is complicating what has been a May reelection campaign launch for recent presidents. Trump has told reporters recently he would travel soon to Ohio, a battleground state. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    Health

    AP: Pandemic creates electoral uncertainty for Trump, Democrats

  • Seen through a bridge glass panel covered in graffiti a man wearing a face mask walks in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. After nearly two months in lockdown, mosques in Bosnia have reopened to believers celebrating the islamic holy month of Ramadan, who can attend three daytime prayers as long as they observe social distancing rules and use protective equipment. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

    Health

    `If this thing boomerangs’: Second wave of infections feared

  • In this April 30, 2020, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democrats are seeking to drive the debate on the next coronavirus response bill. They

    Health

    AP: Emerging virus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service

  • FILE - In this 1918 file photo made available by the Library of Congress, volunteer nurses from the American Red Cross tend to influenza patients in the Oakland Municipal Auditorium, used as a temporary hospital. Science has ticked off some major accomplishments over the last century. The world learned about viruses, cured various diseases, made effective vaccines, developed instant communications and created elaborate public-health networks. Yet in many ways, 2020 is looking like 1918, the year the great influenza pandemic raged. (Edward A. "Doc" Rogers/Library of Congress via AP, File)

    Health

    AP: Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march

  • FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a 4-page, Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press. The revelation comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China, with Pompeo saying Sunday, May 3, that China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the outbreak of the current pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

    Health

    DHS report: China hid virus’ severity to hoard supplies

  • A residents from the Alexandra township gets tested for COVID-19 , in Johannesburg, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. South Africa will begin a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, although confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

    Health

    AP: The Latest: Fauci expects quick approval of new virus drug

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
UNF creates the nation’s first MedNexus; $6 Million in funding from Florida state budget