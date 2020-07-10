Roller-skating gains popularity during coronavirus pandemic

Roller skating has always been a pastime since the 30s and was even revived once before in the 70s. Recently, this trend resurfaced after multiple influencers shared videos of them skating to upbeat music. One of those influencers is actress Ana Coto, who has been skating for three years.

Ana Coto started her account in early February and now has over 1 million followers, 10 million views, and over 34 million likes. Although Coto considers herself a newbie when it comes to skating, her videos say otherwise.

Coto is considered the roller-skating queen of TikTok, as she has people rushing to the stores and buying their own pair of skates.

Roller skates have reached the peak of its popularity right at the peak of the pandemic, with Google Trends showing an increase of interest in roller skates. Many companies are trying to keep the popular footwear in stock.

“Due to the pandemic, our sales in roller skates have increased,” a DICKS’S Sporting Goods associate told Spinnaker. “We have been getting a lot of units of rollerskates quite frequently and they haven’t been staying in stock for too long. We sell around 20 units of rollerskates per day. They have just been flying off the shelves.”

Watching people skate on social media has become quite popular and this trend continues to grow. People are starting to adapt to the times and utilizing more ways to be active while social distancing.

___