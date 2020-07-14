The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Jacksonville attorneys files lawsuit against RNC

Darvin Nelson, Features Editor
July 14, 2020

Last week, multiple Jacksonville Attorneys -along with several residents and business owners- filed a lawsuit against the city, the Trump campaign, and the Republican National Committee. The lawsuit was filed to stop Jacksonville from hosting the RNC, which is expected to draw thousands to the city, risking a massive spread of COVID-19.

Florida recently set a record for the most new COVID-19 cases in a single day for any state, according to CNN, and Florida now has over 282,000 confirmed cases, google news reports.

The RNC has set some safety guidelines for the convention, as there will be daily testing for all attendees and Jacksonville has mandated a mask-wearing policy.

The lawsuit mentioned that “to avoid community spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and welfare of Plaintiffs and the community, it is necessary and essential that all super spreader events where large numbers of people congregate in close proximity indoors not occur.”

Plaintiffs demand that the convention should be limited to only 2,500 attendees, rather than the 15,ooo initial limit, and all should wear masks and remain six feet apart if the convention is to continue as planned.

The lawsuit also explained that “the congregation of thousands of people in close proximity for extended periods of time will constitute a nuisance and result in massive spread of COVID-19 among the persons in attendance and throughout the City of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida and interfere in Plaintiffs’ use and enjoyment of their property and right to be free of infliction of disease and death.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Darvin Nelson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • UNF provides a statement on test alert system problem

    Latest Stories

    UNF provides a statement on test alert system problem

  • Album review: "Jump Rope Gazers" by The Beths

    Album Reviews

    Album review: “Jump Rope Gazers” by The Beths

  • Combating the Quarantine-15

    Health

    Combating the Quarantine-15

  • Conspiracy theories find fertile ground during Covid crisis

    Latest Stories

    Conspiracy theories find fertile ground during Covid crisis

  • LGBT Resource Center on keeping up with students; HRO recently updated

    Events

    LGBT Resource Center on keeping up with students; HRO recently updated

  • FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, July 8, 2020, challenging the Trump administration

    Latest Stories

    Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

  • Howard the Duck. Photo credit Nathan Turoff.

    Latest Stories

    Howard the Duck is not among the fallen; petition to rename Commons circulates

  • Edward Waters College on its way to becoming a university

    Latest Stories

    Edward Waters College on its way to becoming a university

  • In this June 26, 2020, file photo, Ivanka Trump, right, applauds as President Donald Trump holds an executive order that he signed during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    Latest Stories

    White House campaign to help jobless ‘find something new’

  • See rare Neowise comet before it leaves for almost 7,000 years

    Entertainment

    See rare Neowise comet before it leaves for almost 7,000 years

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
Jacksonville attorneys files lawsuit against RNC