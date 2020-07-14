Jacksonville attorneys files lawsuit against RNC

Last week, multiple Jacksonville Attorneys -along with several residents and business owners- filed a lawsuit against the city, the Trump campaign, and the Republican National Committee. The lawsuit was filed to stop Jacksonville from hosting the RNC, which is expected to draw thousands to the city, risking a massive spread of COVID-19.

NEWS: Several downtown Jacksonville residents and business owners have filed a lawsuit against City Hall, the RNC, the Trump campaign and venue operator ASM Global seeking to block the convention from coming. WC Gentry – a well known local attorney – is handling the case. pic.twitter.com/BfwZ8PvGq8 — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) July 8, 2020

Florida recently set a record for the most new COVID-19 cases in a single day for any state, according to CNN, and Florida now has over 282,000 confirmed cases, google news reports.

The RNC has set some safety guidelines for the convention, as there will be daily testing for all attendees and Jacksonville has mandated a mask-wearing policy.

The lawsuit mentioned that “to avoid community spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and welfare of Plaintiffs and the community, it is necessary and essential that all super spreader events where large numbers of people congregate in close proximity indoors not occur.”

Plaintiffs demand that the convention should be limited to only 2,500 attendees, rather than the 15,ooo initial limit, and all should wear masks and remain six feet apart if the convention is to continue as planned.

The lawsuit also explained that “the congregation of thousands of people in close proximity for extended periods of time will constitute a nuisance and result in massive spread of COVID-19 among the persons in attendance and throughout the City of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida and interfere in Plaintiffs’ use and enjoyment of their property and right to be free of infliction of disease and death.”

