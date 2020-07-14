The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Howard the Duck is not among the fallen; petition to rename Commons circulates

Nathan Turoff, Critter Columnist
July 14, 2020

Yesterday afternoon, news broke of a mysterious duck virus afflicting UNF ducks at The Flats. One of the earliest and most logical concerns of many students was the fate of UNF’s own Howard the Duck.

The University said in a statement to Spinnaker:

“Our beloved Howard the Duck has not been identified as one of the fallen and the entire UNF community looks forward to seeing him once we are allowed to safely return to campus.”

It should be a great relief to everyone that Howard is safe and sound. 

Howard the Duck. Photo credit Nathan Turoff.

In other news about our favorite waterfowl friend, a petition has been made to President Szymanski, wherein some students are requesting that the name of the Osprey Commons building, also known as the cafeteria, be changed to the “Howard Commons” in honor of the feathered icon.

It’s nice to see the possibility of Howard getting more “official” recognition from the University, but only time and signatures will tell if President Szymanski will abide.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Nathan Turoff,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • UNF provides a statement on test alert system problem

    Latest Stories

    UNF provides a statement on test alert system problem

  • Album review: "Jump Rope Gazers" by The Beths

    Album Reviews

    Album review: “Jump Rope Gazers” by The Beths

  • Combating the Quarantine-15

    Health

    Combating the Quarantine-15

  • Conspiracy theories find fertile ground during Covid crisis

    Latest Stories

    Conspiracy theories find fertile ground during Covid crisis

  • LGBT Resource Center on keeping up with students; HRO recently updated

    Events

    LGBT Resource Center on keeping up with students; HRO recently updated

  • FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, July 8, 2020, challenging the Trump administration

    Latest Stories

    Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

  • Edward Waters College on its way to becoming a university

    Latest Stories

    Edward Waters College on its way to becoming a university

  • RNC

    Latest Stories

    Jacksonville attorneys files lawsuit against RNC

  • In this June 26, 2020, file photo, Ivanka Trump, right, applauds as President Donald Trump holds an executive order that he signed during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    Latest Stories

    White House campaign to help jobless ‘find something new’

  • See rare Neowise comet before it leaves for almost 7,000 years

    Entertainment

    See rare Neowise comet before it leaves for almost 7,000 years

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
Howard the Duck is not among the fallen; petition to rename Commons circulates