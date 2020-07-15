UNF provides a statement on test alert system problem

There was a hiccup in UNF’s test alert system over the weekend, with some people receiving the automated phone call hours after receiving the text alert or push notification.

In a statement to Spinnaker, the University offered this explanation:

“Alert system testing was initiated on Friday afternoon. The vendor had an issue with the cellphone providers which delayed the outbound calls. The vendor has resolved the issue. Additional procedures have been put into place to avoid a reoccurrence.”

UNF has had trouble in the past with the test alert system, most memorably in February of last year, when an active shooter was thought to be roaming the arena parking garage. While no such shooter was ever located and it turned out to be a false report, the UNF test alert failed to warn some students of a possible threat. The incident prompted a review of the emergency alert system.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].