Jacksonville fall sports update: still much uncertainty

Featured Image: Darvin Nelson

As Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S., many are wondering whether or not they’ll be able to watch their favorite sports team compete in 2020. Whether it be the Osprey Volleyball team or the Jacksonville Jaguars, uncertainty and haze surround all aspects of live sports in this unprecedented time.

Here’s the latest:

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars announced recently that they will try and host a crowd at 25% capacity for their home games. In this announcement, the team also announced that season tickets would be refunded and new season tickets will be available for purchase in early August. Check out the full announcement here

The NFL preseason is set to begin on August 13th, but there is much skepticism about the safety of the players and coaches. While teams are swiftly deciding upon their own plans regarding capacity, some organizations have opted to play games without fans completely.

Players are set to report to training camp on July 23rd pending any changes or announcements from the NFL.

UNF Athletics

As NJIT has left the ASUN conference and Bellarmine University has joined a D1 conference for the first time in history, much is left up to imagination of what the ASUN will announce in the coming weeks. As no announcement has been made regarding play this fall in the ASUN, a handful of major conferences have made their decisions.

The Big Ten conference and the Pac 12 conference have decided on conference-only play this fall due to Concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. As of today, if a Pac 12 student-athlete chooses to opt-out of playing due to Covid concerns, their scholarship will still be honored.

Updates can be found on UNFSpinnaker.com or on asunsports.org

Other Notable Sports

Jacksonville Icemen – No announcement from the ECHL regarding resumption of play

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp – Season has been cancelled due to Covid-19

PGA Golf – The season has resumed without fans but the PLAYERS championship will not be resumed until 2021

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].