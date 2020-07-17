Spinnaker flies: A story of traveling during a pandemic.
While millions of Americans are being asked to wear masks, go outside the home for essential items only and social distance, airports across the country continue to stay open. I experienced enhanced safety measures and an empty airport when I flew just a few days ago.
While wearing my mask and keeping my hand sanitizer strapped to my belt loop at all times, I embarked on a socially-distanced quest to see just how airports and airplanes are being safe during a pandemic.
Without giving any spoilers to the video above, let’s just say airports are not the same as they used to be.
