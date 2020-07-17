Student Government puts out survey about racial discrimination and BLM

In an effort to better understand the climate around race and racial injustice on campus, Student Government has released a survey to gauge how Ospreys are feeling.

The survey is only a few questions, mostly multiple choice with optional short answers for elaboration on certain topics.

Questions cover the basics, your status at school, grade level, ethnicity and gender, and then move on to matters of campus safety, incidents of racial discrimination and feelings toward having organized discussions around race issues on campus. It also asks for input on feelings about campus safety and experiences with the University Police Department.

The Student Government would like to invite all students, faculty, and staff to take the survey so they are better equipped to work for all Ospreys through the fall semester and beyond.



You can take the survey in less than ten minutes here.