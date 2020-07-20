Update on UNF staff returning for work on campus

Last week, UNF shared an update on returning to campus in the fall. They have emailed another update specific to UNF employees returning to campus:

“To prepare for a successful reopening in the fall, the University expects UNF employees to return to work on campus as necessary to prepare for the Fall 2020 semester,” said the email.

“Some units will require employees to return to work on campus full time, while others will continue to work remotely or apply a hybrid approach. Unit leaders will communicate specific expectations to their respective teams.”

Academic and non-academic unit reopening plans depend on capacity limits guided by social distancing recommendations for “office suites, classroom locations/venues, conference/performance areas, athletic/fitness areas, museums, specialty venues, etc.”

Unit heads will determine if certain jobs and responsibilities would require full-time work on campus, with approval from divisional Vice President and Deans.

Employees are asked to monitor their email, UNF’s Homepage, Coronavirus Website, myWings, Canvas, and UNF social media accounts for more guidance over the course of the next few weeks.

“Due to the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, information is fluid and guidance may be subject to change. Thank you all for embracing your commitment to shared responsibility, as well as your patience, commitment, and support in the face of continued uncertainty. We are one Osprey family, and together we will emerge better, stronger.”

Starting August 5, faculty and staff will be allowed to come back on campus. Until then, they are asked to work remotely unless work on campus is seen as necessary by the divisional Vice President approval.

Classes are expected to begin on August 17.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].