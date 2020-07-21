The Walk-Ons talk MLB baseball, the 2020 season and who will win the World Series

Who will win the World Series? What is there to make of the 60-game season? Will the Mets ever make a breakthrough?

On this week’s episode of The Walk-Ons, we talk about all of those questions and more as we discuss the start of the MLB season. Also, the Mets will not be winning the NL East.

Here is the latest episode of the Walk-Ons:

The MLB season starts on Saturday with a triple-header of games and only time will tell how the season plays out as Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the country.

Spectators will not be allowed in ballparks and some players have opted out of the season to avoid possible spread.

