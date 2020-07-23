The Walk-Ons talk community relations, career choices and following your dreams

On this week’s episode of The Walk-Ons, Christina Hovestadt joined the crew to talk about her career and how she ended up as the Community Relations Manager of the NFL

Full Episode:

Christina is a UNF alum and her journey from being a teacher at Atlantic Coast High School to where she is today is quite an interesting one. As the Community Relations Manager of the NFL, she continues to make a difference everyday even though it may be behind-the-scenes. She is also a public speaker and has spoken at many universities including UCLA, Syracuse and others.

