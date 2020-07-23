Trump cancels RNC in Jax

President Trump will accept his nomination in Jacksonville in August. (Graphic courtesy of WOKV)

The Republican National Convention will no longer be held in Jacksonville, President Trump announced in a Thursday White House press briefing.

“I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the GOP convention,” he said.

“There’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe,” the president said.

Many were concerned that the event would only worsen the spread of Coronavirus.

Florida currently has reported 389,868 cases of the virus and 5,518 deaths, per Florida Department of Health.

