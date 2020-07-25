ASUN announces pushback of 2020 fall-sports season

It’s official, we will have to wait a bit longer than expected to see our Osprey athletes back in action.

The ASUN conference has announced that there will be no regular-season fall sporting events prior to Sept. 18. The conference made its announcement on Friday afternoon via a press release on their website.

Here is the press release:

While regular-season fall competition tends to start in late August, Covid-19 has forced the conference to rethink its original plans. Conferences like the Pac-12 have said they will only schedule conference-only games, while other conferences such as the Ivy League have cancelled their 2020 fall season altogether.

While the ASUN has said they will make a decision regarding fall regular-season competition no later than August 6, there is hope around the Osprey community that there will be games played in 2020.

For now, do your part, be cautious and wear a mask whenever necessary to help bring collegiate sports back to Jacksonville in 2020.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].