“Love on the Spectrum” Netflix review

“Love on the Spectrum ” is a dating docuseries that is filled with its flaws and its critiques from the autism community.

This series is about what love and romance look like when you’re on the spectrum. There are seven autistic singles in Australia ― Michael, Chloe, Kelvin, Maddi, Mark, Andrew, and Olivia. These singles are looking for a partner in this unpredictable world of dating.

We also see long-lasting couples in this series, Ruth and Thomas, and Sharnae and Jimmy. These couples share insight into the challenges and triumphs of being on the spectrum while in a committed relationship. The similarities of these individuals are emphasized through their mutual understanding of each others’ quirks and unique differences.

On the other hand, singles in the series are navigating the dating pool and gathering much-needed advice from a dating coach who specializes in assisting people with autism in their relationship ventures.

Personally, I am a sucker for dating shows and romances. Seeing this series pop up in my suggestions, I became intrigued. People that are on the spectrum are not talked about, especially when it comes to relationships or sex.

This series really struck my heart, in a good way of course. I enjoyed the personal stories every individual shared, especially Maddi’s mother.

Maddi’s mother became very emotional when she explains how she won’t be here much longer so she would like for her daughter to have someone in her life. This demonstrates parents who have children on the spectrum are protective and want to ensure they find someone they can genuinely depend on. This is what I really liked about the series, it can definitely pull on your heartstrings.

What I didn’t like about the series is that the target audience is white. I would like to see black or any people of color in this series. Sadly, there are only five episodes, so I am hoping for more episodes in the future.

This short series is very compelling and hopeful. It demonstrates how people with disabilities can overcome the barriers they face when it comes to finding love, happiness, and fulfillment.

I would recommend adding this Netflix series to your Watch List.

