The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF launches self-screening tool

Darvin Nelson, Features Editor
July 28, 2020

Unf has launched a self-screening tool to help students and faculty keep track of their health. 

The self-screening tool can be accessed through the Safe Ospreys App and online through the Daily Self-Screening Tool

“The University expects all faculty, staff, and students to utilize the self-assessment tools daily to determine if they should report to campus. This new self-screening tool will walk you through a short series of questions and provides personal guidance to help you determine whether you would pose a health risk to others on campus (or at UNF owned/affiliated facilities such as MOCA),” wrote UNF.

In the app, you’ll provide contact information to facilitate notifications to Human Resources or Student Health Services if your responses show that you should quarantine and seek medical advice. 

Specific medical data will not be collected or stored. For more information, you can visit the Self-Screening Guidance website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Darvin Nelson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Why should you file taxes?

    Features

    Why should you file taxes?

  • Student complaints about data security have been addressed

    General

    Student complaints about data security have been addressed

  • l

    Daily

    UNF raises almost $2,000 for Parkland victims

  • The English Language Program office

    Community

    English Language Program provides volunteer opportunity for UNF students

  • What

    Daily

    What’s open on campus for Veteran’s Day

  • Destruction in Montania

    General

    Destruction in Montania

  • Invention of Advance Technology

    General

    Invention of Advance Technology

  • Swimming Record

    General

    Swimming Record

  • News with Coffee

    General

    News with Coffee

  • Color your Hair

    Fashion

    Color your Hair

Navigate Right