UNF launches self-screening tool

Unf has launched a self-screening tool to help students and faculty keep track of their health.

The self-screening tool can be accessed through the Safe Ospreys App and online through the Daily Self-Screening Tool.

“The University expects all faculty, staff, and students to utilize the self-assessment tools daily to determine if they should report to campus. This new self-screening tool will walk you through a short series of questions and provides personal guidance to help you determine whether you would pose a health risk to others on campus (or at UNF owned/affiliated facilities such as MOCA),” wrote UNF.

In the app, you’ll provide contact information to facilitate notifications to Human Resources or Student Health Services if your responses show that you should quarantine and seek medical advice.

Specific medical data will not be collected or stored. For more information, you can visit the Self-Screening Guidance website.

