Florida’s tax-free holiday is coming in hot
July 31, 2020
It might have slipped your mind between quarantine and COVID-19 and all the ways our lives have changed since the pandemic began, but there tends to be a tax-free holiday specifically for back to school shopping each year — and this one is coming in hot.
Florida’s 2020 tax-free holiday for back to school shopping is August 7 through August 9 this year.
#FL 2020 #BacktoSchool Sales Tax Holiday is Aug 7-9. View a list of items exempt from tax at https://t.co/xR2CorhaK3 #sayfie #flapol pic.twitter.com/es8eXng1LT
— Florida Revenue (@FloridaRevenue) July 8, 2020
As always, there is a list of goods that aren’t tax free and a price-tag limit as well. You can find that list and download it here.
