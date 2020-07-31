Florida’s tax-free holiday is coming in hot

It might have slipped your mind between quarantine and COVID-19 and all the ways our lives have changed since the pandemic began, but there tends to be a tax-free holiday specifically for back to school shopping each year — and this one is coming in hot.

Florida’s 2020 tax-free holiday for back to school shopping is August 7 through August 9 this year.

As always, there is a list of goods that aren’t tax free and a price-tag limit as well. You can find that list and download it here.

___