UNF Student Wellness Center will reopen for Fall semester

The Student Wellness Complex (S.W.C.) plans to reopen, in phases, on August 17, when Fall classes begin.

The S.W.C. has some guidelines that are expected to be followed:

Prior to using the center, a COVID agreement must be signed.

If temperature checks are to be used as a screening tool, anyone with a reading of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted access to the center and will be directed towards Student Health services.

Masks are required at all times – fitting face masks that cover both the nose and mouth. Bandanas will not be recognized as affective coverings.

Wipe down all the equipment before and after you use it. Use a fresh wipe each time, and dispose of them appropriately.

Maintain at least six feet from other students and employees.

Wash hands before and after using the RecWell facilities. Hand sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the center.

Recreation and wellness facilities ask that you stay home if you are sick, have a fever, have flu-like symptoms, someone in your household is sick, and/or if you have allergies and can’t control sneezing or coughing.

People exhibiting symptoms will be referred to UNF Student Health Services.

“RecWell staff members have the right to refuse service to anyone exhibiting these symptoms or not following facility guidelines.”

The Fall Hours for the S.W.C. will be:

Mondays – Fridays from 8a.m. – 7p.m.

8a.m. – 10a.m. – Fitness Floor open

10a.m. – 11a.m. – Facility Closed for cleaning

11a.m. – 1p.m. – Fitness Floor open

1p.m. – 2p.m. – Facility Closed for cleaning

2p.m. – 4p.m. – Fitness Floor open

4p.m. – 5p.m. – Facility Closed for cleaning

5p.m. – 7p.m. – Fitness Floor open

7p.m. – 8p.m. – Facility Closed for cleaning

All Group Fitness classes will remain virtual for the Fall semester.

During the exercise period, there will be a maximum capacity of 134. Access is limited to currently enrolled UNF students, full-time faculty and staff, and current members. Guests and new memberships will not be allowed entry.

Equipment has been relocated, and some have been closed, to promote social distancing. Locker rooms will also be limited, and rental lockers and showers will not be available for use.

The RecWell Business Office will not be open to anyone without an appointment. Email [email protected] to schedule an appointment. Remote dietitian services are available. You can schedule a virtual appointment here.

The Field House will be open on Mondays-Fridays at 9a.m.-7p.m. Reserving rooms in the Field House and S.W.C. by Registered Student Organizations (RSO) will not be allowed during the reopening phase.

Club sports teams will be expected to use the UNF self-screening app in practices. R.S.O. requirements must be met to maintain eligibility. Clubs are asked to minimize sharing equipment, and to disinfect equipment. All clubs that are planning to participate on and off campus must submit a “Return to Play” that will be given by the RecWell to ensure that clubs are taking proper COVID actions.

Outdoor sports will be limited to 50, and indoor sports are limited to 25. Groups over 50 will require approval from RecWell leadership.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].