Hurricane Isaias slows down as it moves closer to Florida’s coast

Hurricane Isaias is slowing down while continuing to move in Florida’s direction according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m.

The hurricane is continuing to move in the northwestern direction as it comes closer to Florida’s southeast coast. As of 2 p.m. Isaias was 140 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale.

The current forecast track shows that the eye of Isaias will move over the Straits of Florida tonight, approach the southeast coast by early Sunday morning, and move along the east coast of the state by Sunday evening.

Hurricane conditions such as rainfall and wind are anticipated for Florida through Tuesday. Rainfall from the storm is expected to reach 2 to 4 inches, with certain areas reaching 6 inches, according to the NHC.

While the storm has slowed down, it is expected to gain intensity once again tonight and Sunday morning, says the NHC. Isaias is forecasted to remain a hurricane until at least Monday.

Watches and Warnings in Effect

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line Florida

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…