Early voting for Florida’s primary begins this week: What you need to know

Monday marked the beginning of early voting for Florida’s Aug. 18 primary in Duval and Nassau counties, among others throughout the state.

This primary is not to be confused with the presidential preference primary, which took place in March. In this primary, party members will determine other positions such as judicial candidates and candidates for state, county and local offices.

Duval will have 18 different sites available to cast votes:

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 E. Monroe Street

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach

Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West

Gateway Town Center Community Center, 910 W. 44th Street

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College St.

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle Street

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South

The Supervisor of Elections office downtown will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All other locations in Duval will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

To find your designated polling location, click here.

People who opted to vote by mail can drop ballots off at a drop box at any of the sites listed above.

By Saturday, all of Florida’s counties will have early voting available. To see what day early voting begins in your district, visit your county’s Supervisor of Elections office.