Upcoming Sunray Cinema drive-in movie showings

Jacksonville’s Sunray Cinema will be hosting a few drive-in movie showings this week.

Inside Out (2015):

August 6 – Gates open at 7p.m. / Showing at 8p.m.

Mandy (2018):

August 6 – Gates open at 10p.m. / Showing at 10:30p.m.

Black Panther (2018):

August 7 – Gates open at 7p.m. / Showing at 8p.m.

Lebowski (1998):

August 7 – Gates open at 10:15p.m. / Showing at 10:45p.m.

Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back (1980):

August 8 – Gates open at 7p.m. / Showing at 8p.m.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974):

August 8 – Gates open at 10:15p.m. / Showing at 10:45p.m.

Tickets are $20 per car (not per person) and can be purchased online.

Showings will be held at the Tailgaters Touchdown Lot next to the Jags stadium. Sound will be provided via FM radio, and movies will be displayed on a 42ft-wide screen provided by AVL Productions.

Upon arrival, you will be given directions to a parking space, and will be asked to turn off your headlights. Of course, you can bring your own snacks and beverages – you can have an entire feast if you want. There will also be a BBQ food truck on stand-by.

A drive-in theater is a great way to watch movies and still practice social distancing – a fun way to adjust to the post-lockdown world. For specific information, you can visit Sunray Cinema’s website.

