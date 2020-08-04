The Walk-Ons talk the start of the NBA season, how the MLB is dealing with Covid-19 and hot wings.
August 4, 2020
In this week’s episode of the Walk-Ons, the crew talks about why shooting percentages are going up in the NBA bubble, how Covid-19 has affected the MLB season and Lou Williams and his trip to get some of the best hot wings in Orlando.
Full Episode:
__
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.