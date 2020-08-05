The Museum of Science and History presents “Cosmic Concerts;” hosts daily planetarium shows

Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History (M.O.S.H.) will be hosting a sensory entertainment show filled with “laser lights, high-def images and digital sound collide to create a Cosmic Concert.”

Tickets are $10 per person per show, $5 for M.O.S.H. members, and laser glasses are $1. The concert is on August 7 from 7p.m. – 11p.m. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the concert.

The concert will be held in the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium, one of the largest single-lens planetariums in the U.S. Cosmic Concerts are shown at the M.O.S.H. on the first Friday of every month.

“NOTICE: Planetarium shows, laser shows and light effects may cause seizures in certain individuals. If you have any concerns or questions about the show’s content or nature, please ask the operator/educator before the program begins. For your safety, and the safety of others, there is no admission or readmission after a planetarium show has begun,” warned the M.O.S.H.

Here are the song line-up from the laser production:

7p.m.- IPOP / Mostly Early 2000’s

Baby – Justin Bieber

All the Way Up – Emily Osmet

Naturally – Selena Gomez

Can’t Be Tamed – Miley Cyrus

ABC – Jackson 5

Telephone – Lady Gaga

The Grid – Daft Punk

Halfway There – Big Time Rush

Freak the Freak Out – Victoria Justice

Masquerade – Ashley Tisdale

I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

Rocketeer – Ryan Tedder

Fireworks – Katy Perry

Purchase ticket here.

8p.m.- Hypnotica / 90’s Techno Dance

Trip Like I Do – The Crystal Method

Love Island – Fat Boy Slim

Insomnia – Faithless

Narayan – Prodigy

Joga – Bjork

Silence – Delerium

Music: Response – Chemical Brothers

Acid 8000 – Fat Boy Slim

Comin’ Back – The Crystal Method

Setting Sun – Chemical Brothers

Purchase ticket here.

9p.m.- Electrolase / 2000’s Electronic Dance

Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites — Skrillex

Internet Friends (edit) — Knife Party

Choose Your Weapon — Deadmau5

Man on the Run — Dash Berlin

Energy Wizard — Squarepusher

Heartbreaker — MSTRKRFT

Slam — Pendulum

Levels — Avicil

Derezzed — Daft Punk

Chasing Summer — Tiesto

Purchase ticket here.

10p.m.-Wish You Were Here / Pink Floyd Album

Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts I-V

Welcome to the Machine

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts VI-IX

Purchase ticket here.

Each hour a new show begins, so one ticket only qualifies for one hour.

The M.O.S.H also has daily planetarium shows for only $5 per person per show, and free for M.O.S.H. members. Daily shows are 11a.m. and 4p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, 11a.m., 2p.m. and 4p.m. on Saturdays and 1p.m. and 4p.m. on Sundays.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].