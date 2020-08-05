The Museum of Science and History presents “Cosmic Concerts;” hosts daily planetarium shows
August 5, 2020
Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History (M.O.S.H.) will be hosting a sensory entertainment show filled with “laser lights, high-def images and digital sound collide to create a Cosmic Concert.”
Tickets are $10 per person per show, $5 for M.O.S.H. members, and laser glasses are $1. The concert is on August 7 from 7p.m. – 11p.m. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the concert.
The concert will be held in the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium, one of the largest single-lens planetariums in the U.S. Cosmic Concerts are shown at the M.O.S.H. on the first Friday of every month.
“NOTICE: Planetarium shows, laser shows and light effects may cause seizures in certain individuals. If you have any concerns or questions about the show’s content or nature, please ask the operator/educator before the program begins. For your safety, and the safety of others, there is no admission or readmission after a planetarium show has begun,” warned the M.O.S.H.
Here are the song line-up from the laser production:
7p.m.- IPOP / Mostly Early 2000’s
- Baby – Justin Bieber
- All the Way Up – Emily Osmet
- Naturally – Selena Gomez
- Can’t Be Tamed – Miley Cyrus
- ABC – Jackson 5
- Telephone – Lady Gaga
- The Grid – Daft Punk
- Halfway There – Big Time Rush
- Freak the Freak Out – Victoria Justice
- Masquerade – Ashley Tisdale
- I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas
- Rocketeer – Ryan Tedder
- Fireworks – Katy Perry
Purchase ticket here.
8p.m.- Hypnotica / 90’s Techno Dance
- Trip Like I Do – The Crystal Method
- Love Island – Fat Boy Slim
- Insomnia – Faithless
- Narayan – Prodigy
- Joga – Bjork
- Silence – Delerium
- Music: Response – Chemical Brothers
- Acid 8000 – Fat Boy Slim
- Comin’ Back – The Crystal Method
- Setting Sun – Chemical Brothers
Purchase ticket here.
9p.m.- Electrolase / 2000’s Electronic Dance
- Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites — Skrillex
- Internet Friends (edit) — Knife Party
- Choose Your Weapon — Deadmau5
- Man on the Run — Dash Berlin
- Energy Wizard — Squarepusher
- Heartbreaker — MSTRKRFT
- Slam — Pendulum
- Levels — Avicil
- Derezzed — Daft Punk
- Chasing Summer — Tiesto
Purchase ticket here.
10p.m.-Wish You Were Here / Pink Floyd Album
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts I-V
- Welcome to the Machine
- Have a Cigar
- Wish You Were Here
- Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts VI-IX
Purchase ticket here.
Each hour a new show begins, so one ticket only qualifies for one hour.
The M.O.S.H also has daily planetarium shows for only $5 per person per show, and free for M.O.S.H. members. Daily shows are 11a.m. and 4p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, 11a.m., 2p.m. and 4p.m. on Saturdays and 1p.m. and 4p.m. on Sundays.
