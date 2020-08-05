Movie review: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga was a thrilling movie from start to finish filled with tons of great moments and many memorable performances.

While action and superhero films fill the virtual box office in 2020, this movie strived in its ability to divert away from those and still be relevant. Strong characters and a wide assortment of different supporting cast members were the highlights of the film and made for a great movie.

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams were a successful pairing of co-stars and their interactions during the film were priceless. Playing two young Icelandic singers who have never ventured into areas past their hometown, both showed off their acting skills and versatility with the roles. The interactions they had with the supporting cast were memorable and the reactions were hilarious. I would almost say that it is closely related to how High School Musical’s cast members interacted with each other and the relationships they all built in the films.

A prominent member of the supporting cast was Dan Stevens. He played an interesting role as a famous Russian singer who is searching for love and fulfillment but struggles to connect given his fame. Every time he interacted with Ferrell and McAdams, you knew you just wanted to tear the characters apart and save them from the inevitable and hilarious awkwardness. I’m glad his characters was a part of this film as he added spice and flavor to an already tasty steak.

The setting of the film was a great change of pace from other films and shows I have seen this year. One second the characters will be in the beautiful country of Iceland surrounded by fascinating glaciers and gorgeous scenery, while two seconds later, Ferrell is scrambling around a giant mansion in Scotland with dance music and celebrities around him. Such a mystical and fun adventure around some great scenery.

While the Eurovision contest is a big part of the film, it’s beautiful stages and set designs correlated well with the scenery of Iceland and Scotland. It was nice to see a film entirely shot in Europe that translated well to the states. If Will Ferrell was not casted for the main role, that could have been a different story.

Lastly, the plot of the movie felt like a rollercoaster from start to finish. The relationships between different characters and the intense moments made for a well-layered film with depth and drama. While it could have focused on the competition of Eurovision and the battle for first place, it was more than that and it had comedy, drama, action and romance. I loved how it was a very versatile film with a lot of charisma and great moments and I will cherish the ups and downs and the smiles and tears I had from watching this film.

While this could be one of the cheesiest films you could watch all year, anything with Will Ferrell is destined to be memorable and this one was surely a fun movie to watch. Also, Waterloo by ABBA was a fantastic choice to be added to the soundtrack of this movie.

Spinnaker Sail Rating:

5 out of 5 sails

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

