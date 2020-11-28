What in the world is Small Business Saturday?

In big cities and in small towns, small businesses are everywhere you look. While you may look past them on your way to work, it is no easy task to own a small business. Small Business Saturday was created with a goal to inspire people to go out and support their local businesses.

While small businesses have been around for centuries, Small Business Saturday is a relatively new holiday that dates back to 2010. In that year, American Express decided to launch the Small Business Saturday campaign on the day after Black Friday to encourage shoppers to try something new and go support their small businesses. With the campaign being a success, it caught the attention of President Obama and he supported the idea of Small Business Saturday in 2011.

In recent years, Small Business Saturday would almost be the little sister to Black Friday and an afterthought after spending so much money in department stores. This year, among COVID-19, Small Businesses Saturday is looking to the center stage as in-person shopping just isn’t what it used to be.

To support a small business is to support someone’s dreams and goals by believing in them and their dreams. Use this Small Business Saturday to thank all of the Mom and Pop shops in your neighborhoods and support them through COVID-19.

Lastly, if you don’t want to buy today, purchasing a gift card at a small business can help the shop owners in the short term and therefore support their careers.

