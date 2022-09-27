“Anticipate possible utility outages,” UNF releases new information to residents

Students are encouraged to find secure housing off campus as Hurricane Ian draws closer to Florida but the University of North Florida said they will be keeping campus housing open, according to a resident-wide email sent Tuesday afternoon.

“Effective immediately, and until further notice, visitors/guests are not permitted within any residential area, room, suite or apartment,” the email read. “Effective immediately, and until further notice, the Osprey Fountains, Osprey Clubhouse and The Flats at UNF pool decks and pools are closed.”

Residents of Osprey Village and The Flats at UNF should clear porches and balconies of all items immediately as they present a safety concern, the email said.

The Welcome Desks at Osprey Fountains (open 24 hours), Osprey Clubhouse (open until 12 midnight) and The Flats at UNF (open until 12 midnight) remain open at this time, the email said.

For dining, all locations will follow normal operations today. On Wednesday, the Osprey Cafe will be open from 9:30 a.m. till 7 p.m., Pita Pit and Ozzie’s will be open from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m., and everything else will be closed, according to UNF Media Relations Manager Amanda Ennis in an email to Spinnaker.

On Thursday and Friday, all dining locations will be closed, according to UNF Media Relations Manager Amanda Ennis in an email to Spinnaker.

Dining Services said they are working on possible openings on Saturday, but it is too early to tell whether that will be possible at this time.

If you plan to remain on campus this week, ensure you have food and supplies.

