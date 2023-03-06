Alert: UNF police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted student on-campus

This story was updated to change the headline from “UNF police seeking suspect who grabbed, forcibly held student” to “UNF police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted student on-campus” to more accurately describe the alleged crime.

The University of North Florida Police Department is seeking anyone with information about an alleged crime that occurred on campus where a student was fondled by an unknown suspect early Sunday morning.

According to the Osprey Alert, a UNF student reported that they were walking on the wooden bridge between 12:20 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. from the Osprey Fountains to UNF Drive and headed toward the Osprey Hall dorms when they were approached by a suspect. The victim told UPD that the suspect grabbed them from behind, forcing them to sit down with him.

The victim screamed for help and the suspect said he would not hurt the victim and to not tell anyone, the alert said. The suspect forcibly held and fondled the victim, who was released after approximately 15 minutes, according to the Osprey Alert.

The suspect, according to UPD, is an unidentified older, heavyset Black male, described as being about 6’1″ with a mustache in a black hoodie and black pants.

UPD Chief Frank Mackesy told Spinnaker that UPD does not believe there is an active danger to the UNF community at this time but if anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the University of North Florida Police Department at 904-620-2800.

Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program here. Additional safety tips can be found on the UNF Police Department’s website here.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as Spinnaker learns more.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].