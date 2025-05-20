Bucket of baseballs
For the first time since 2022, UNF Baseball will play in the Atlantic Sun Baseball Tournament. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
LIVE UPDATES: UNF Baseball competes in ASUN Tournament

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
May 20, 2025, 3:36 pm

FINAL: North Florida 2, Austin Peay 10

The Ospreys struggle to contain Austin Peay’s explosive offense, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits, including around 20 total baserunners. Offensively, UNF was held scoreless in every inning but the fifth. North Florida will now play North Alabama in an elimination game tomorrow at 2 p.m.

May 20, 2025, 2:52 pm

UNF can’t capitalize on multiple Peay mistakes

Even though Austin Peay allowed two Ospreys to reach base on free passes, UNF can’t bring any baserunners home. The Ospreys still trail 8-2 as we hit the seventh inning stretch in DeLand.

May 20, 2025, 2:39 pm

New pitcher Etwaru silences Peay offense

While he started his outing with a four-pitch walk, reliever Kai Etwaru had retired four straight Governors before allowing a two-out single. Nonetheless, Etwaru still allows zero runs in the sixth. UNF trails Austin Peay 8-2 as we start inning seven.

May 20, 2025, 2:12 pm

North Florida scores two runs with two outs

Taking advantage of a leadoff hit batter, Connor Moore singled up the middle to reduce UNF’s deficit to six. Then, Cade Bush launched a double to score North Florida’s second run with two outs. UNF now trails 7-2 in the fifth inning.

May 20, 2025, 2:07 pm

Austin Peay adds three runs in fourth inning

Facing new pitcher Clayton Boroski, Austin Peay tacked on three more runs, with two of them coming from a two-run double. UNF trails the Governors 7-0 as we enter inning five.

May 20, 2025, 1:57 pm

UNF leaves two runners on base

Mitchell Collins singled and Ordonez reached base for the second time with a walk, but Alford struck out to end the threat. UNF still trails 4-0 in the fourth inning.

May 20, 2025, 1:42 pm

Austin Peay extends lead with another home run

Brody Szako launched a home run deep to center field, extending the Govenors’ lead to 4-0 in this explosive third inning. UNF now trails 4-0.

May 20, 2025, 1:39 pm

Austin Peay homer breaks scoreless tie in third inning

After putting two runners on base, Gus Freeman deposited a hanging slider from Hendry into left field, giving the Governors a 3-0 lead.

May 20, 2025, 1:09 pm

Ospreys strand two-out double

Despite catcher Santiago Ordonez lining a two-out double, the Ospreys failed to continue their two-out rally as Seth Alford struck out looking. Hendry will look to keep this game scoreless in the second inning.

May 20, 2025, 1:00 pm

Hendry escapes jam by forcing double play

After allowing two singles and a hit by pitch, which loaded the bases for Austin Peay, Hendry forced an inning-ending double play. We’re still scoreless through one inning.

May 20, 2025, 12:50 pm

Ospreys down in order to start game

Nick Mobile grounds out, followed by Connor Moore, who lines out, and then Cade Bush struck out looking. Clay Hendry will be on the mound for UNF against this vaunted Austin Peay offense.

May 20, 2025, 12:46 pm

Game underway

Nick Mobile grounds out to second base and we’re underway in DeLand, Florida. The Ospreys are looking to pull off the upset.

For the first time since 2022, UNF Baseball will play in a postseason game.

That’s right, UNF Baseball is making its first appearance in the Atlantic Sun Baseball tournament since 2022. Four-seed UNF will face off against one-seed Austin Peay University at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern time at Melching Field in DeLand, Florida. This is a double-elimination tournament, but UNF will need to win today to stay in the winner’s bracket.

North Florida will play either the winner or the loser of the North Alabama versus Jacksonville game. If North Florida wins, the Ospreys will play again on Thursday. However, if UNF loses, they will play on Wednesday. Overall, the tournament will be from May 20 to 25.

The winner of this tournament earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball regionals.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout North Florida’s tournament run

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

