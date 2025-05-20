LIVE UPDATES: UNF Baseball competes in ASUN Tournament

For the first time since 2022, UNF Baseball will play in a postseason game.

That’s right, UNF Baseball is making its first appearance in the Atlantic Sun Baseball tournament since 2022. Four-seed UNF will face off against one-seed Austin Peay University at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern time at Melching Field in DeLand, Florida. This is a double-elimination tournament, but UNF will need to win today to stay in the winner’s bracket.

North Florida will play either the winner or the loser of the North Alabama versus Jacksonville game. If North Florida wins, the Ospreys will play again on Thursday. However, if UNF loses, they will play on Wednesday. Overall, the tournament will be from May 20 to 25.

The winner of this tournament earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball regionals.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout North Florida’s tournament run

___

