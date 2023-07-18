UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF awarded as “one of America’s Best Colleges” by Money magazine

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
July 18, 2023

New rankings from Money magazine placed the University of North Florida among the best colleges in America on Tuesday, earning four out of five stars from the analysis. 

The magazine considered all U.S. four-year public and private nonprofit colleges—totaling more than 2,400—and set a series of requirements. After, 736 schools remained and were ranked on 26 factors in three categories, according to their site

Ultimately, Money magazine compiled a full analysis of the best four-year colleges and universities to help incoming students and their families make informed decisions about where to spend their money. 

Money Magazine; courtesy of Money Magazine.

This announcement comes a month after the university administration unveiled its new five-year strategic plan. In it, UNF aspired to increase fundraising and enrollment, and rank higher by 2028. 

On the Money magazine ranking site, it lists the university’s costs, financial aid, admissions and student success: a phrase championed by President Moez Limayem. Reporting a 64% graduation rate, UNF graduates earn 70% more than a high school graduate, according to Money magazine.

Student Success statistics from Money magazine, which ranked the University of North Florida among America’s top public universities on Tuesday. (Screenshot of Money magazine’s website)

Though the plan aims to have the university rank among the top 100 public universities in the U.S. News & World Report by 2028, not Money magazine, Tuesday’s announcement could hint toward improvement in current rankings. UNF was ranked No. 132 in the top public schools by the report in 2022. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]
Carter Mudgett is Spinnaker's editor-in-chief, leading the newsroom in developing multimedia coverage of all things UNF with a team of talented student reporters. He is a third-year journalism student at the University of North Florida with bylines in the Jacksonville Business Journal.    Minoring in creative writing, Carter's passion is for storytelling and delivering accurate reporting to his audience. Carter typically covers gender, race, and education. 

