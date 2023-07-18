UNF awarded as “one of America’s Best Colleges” by Money magazine

New rankings from Money magazine placed the University of North Florida among the best colleges in America on Tuesday, earning four out of five stars from the analysis.

The magazine considered all U.S. four-year public and private nonprofit colleges—totaling more than 2,400—and set a series of requirements. After, 736 schools remained and were ranked on 26 factors in three categories, according to their site.

Ultimately, Money magazine compiled a full analysis of the best four-year colleges and universities to help incoming students and their families make informed decisions about where to spend their money.

This announcement comes a month after the university administration unveiled its new five-year strategic plan. In it, UNF aspired to increase fundraising and enrollment, and rank higher by 2028.

On the Money magazine ranking site, it lists the university’s costs, financial aid, admissions and student success: a phrase championed by President Moez Limayem. Reporting a 64% graduation rate, UNF graduates earn 70% more than a high school graduate, according to Money magazine.

Though the plan aims to have the university rank among the top 100 public universities in the U.S. News & World Report by 2028, not Money magazine, Tuesday’s announcement could hint toward improvement in current rankings. UNF was ranked No. 132 in the top public schools by the report in 2022.

