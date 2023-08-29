UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
A UNF student holds up an LGBTQ flag with a fist at a protest

UNF pulled from Campus Pride's 2023 LGBTQ-friendly colleges, universities list

2
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.

What do students think of UNF's 25,000 enrollment goal?

3
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia

4
Logo of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Discounted Jaguars season tickets coming to Student Union

5
Student Government banner

OPINION: The Interfaith Space’s removal is a step backwards for SG

The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.
On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says
Men’s Soccer puts on goalkeeping showcase, ties with Charleston in season home opener
The forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia as of Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of NOAA)
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
August 29, 2023

The University of North Florida announced Tuesday afternoon that campus dining facilities will be completely closed on Wednesday and bagged food is being made available for students living on campus today.

Shuttle services will be canceled on Wednesday but will run a modified route from housing to dining and Publix until 4 p.m. today, the university told Spinnaker.

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall Wednesday morning. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected along portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center in Miami warned during their 2 p.m. advisory on Tuesday. Idalia continues to strengthen with maximum sustained winds increasing to near 90 mph, according to NOAA satellites.

Though the exact impacts remain unknown, NOAA warns of potential tornadoes along the west-central Florida coast through Tuesday night. The tornado threat will also spread northward into the Florida Big Bend tonight, and further toward southeast Georgia and the coastal Carolinas on Wednesday.

“Ensuring the safety of the UNF community continues to be the University’s top priority,” UNF wrote in their Tuesday afternoon alert. “Residential students should be mindful of their personal safety and are advised to avoid any outdoor activity tomorrow.”

Further information will be communicated directly to residential students over email, the university said. Read the alert in full here.

The university expects to return to normal operations on Thursday, but is continuing to monitor Idalia. UNF will update the campus community on Wednesday with any updates or changes, they said. For more information about Hurricane Idalia, visit here.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to NOAA.

Stay with Spinnaker as we bring continued updates about the storm and its impacts on Jacksonville and UNF. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Weather
The forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia as of Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of NOAA)
Idalia becomes Category 1, expected to be Category 3 before landfall
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia
A screenshot of the EPAs Fire and Smoke air quality map as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Canada wildfire smoke stretches low across U.S., far as North Florida
An excavator and police truck were called out to remove the tree. Photo by Nathan Turoff
UNF crews begin cleanup after Tropical Storm Nicole
Storm surge watches and warnings in effect as of the 10 a.m. advisory (National Hurricane Center)
'Strong winds' and 'dangerous storm surge': Tropical Storm Nicole weakens after overnight landfall
Forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole. (National Hurricane Center)
UNF cancels classes Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist, most recently placing second in the Society of Professional Journalist's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest