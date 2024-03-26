UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Iron Jawed Angels, a review
Tikka Bowls and Tacos
Iron Jawed Angels, a review

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

It’s an election year, and it’s more important than ever to remember that we all fought for the right to vote. Initially, you couldn’t vote unless you were a white male landowner. Then, all white men were allowed to vote before all men, regardless of race. Women were the last demographic to be officially enfranchised.

Katja von Garnier’s film “Iron Jawed Angels” follows the true story of Alice Paul, played by Hilary Swank, during the last years of the women’s suffrage movement throughout President Woodrow Wilson’s tenure.

Alice and her friend Lucy Burns are radicals who push for more progress. The conservative leadership of the National American Women’s Suffrage Association is focused on gaining support one state at a time, but Alice is unsatisfied. She pushes for an amendment to the Constitution, creating the National Women’s Party.

The NWP is condescended to, insulted, assaulted and ignored, but the brave activists continue to advocate for the enfranchisement of women. When members of the NWP are imprisoned on false charges, Alice refuses to back down. She continues fighting for the right to vote, to make an impact and to have a say.

The 19th Amendment, which Alice Paul fought for, was passed into law after World War I, granting both sexes the right to vote.

Now, all American citizens have the right to vote, largely thanks to Alice and the NWP. She fought for women’s right to have a say in the country’s politics. It’s an election year: remember to vote.

“Iron Jawed Angels” can currently be watched on HBO’s Max.

Warning: This film includes sexism, racism, false imprisonment, hunger strikes and force-feeding.

Rating: 5/5 Spinnaker sails

5 spinnaker sails

 

 

 

 

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
