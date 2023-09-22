UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Liam Sanderson, Police Reporter

September 21, 2023

Want to submit a letter? Here’s how

Spinnaker Media
September 22, 2023

Letters are the best way to share your opinion with Spinnaker. Whether that be something you’d like to share about our coverage or introduce our audience to a topic you find important, it’s up to you. Here are a few quick tips to maximize your chances of being published:

  1. Concision helps. Spinnaker typically publishes letters up to 500 words (sometimes more if the topic calls for it). Aim to write something more “to the point” than an academic essay. Generally, we suggest a maximum length of about 250 words.
  2. Avoid personal comments. Spinnaker will not publish letters that slander anyone or any organization, including Spinnaker staff. Stick to the issues. 
  3. Cite your sources for important facts and quotations so we can verify them. 
  4. Include your full name, whether you’re a student at the University of North Florida, your job title (if you’re not a student) and phone number for confirmation. 
  5. Letters to the editor will not be taken down if you disagree with your opinion later on down the road. Remember, the Internet never forgets.

Email letters to [email protected]. Spinnaker retains the right to exercise editorial control over the content it receives and may choose not to publish letters.

