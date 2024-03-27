UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)

BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service

2
Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)

UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’

3
Cover art of Red, White & Royal Blue (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Red, White & Royal Blue, a review

4
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Hazbin Hotel, a review

5
Photo courtesy of the UNF Womens Lacrosse Club

Women’s Lacrosse club enters an official WCLA league for the first time since its creation

UNF logo.
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern

March 28, 2024

By the numbers: Inside UNF softball’s 12-game winning streak
Cover of homebody by Rupi Kaur (Kiela Jefferson)

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern

March 27, 2024

Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)

homebody, a review

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern
March 27, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

In her poetry collection “homebody,” Rupi Kaur makes another empowering statement with the content of these pages. The narrative of her experiences is filled with the power of femininity, love and self-empowerment.

This collection starts with mentions of sexual assault at a young age and how her perception was shaped because of it. This leads to the theme of trust and how much was being placed into others and seemingly herself.

When getting into relationships, it is expressed in family, friends or romantic relations. It was shown that there is a yearning for connection. The narrator implies that a sense of relationship with others makes you feel alive.

However, it is also essential to be comfortable with yourself. Poems relate to ancestors and heritage and how we’re living proof of those sacrifices. The poems express the importance of not forgetting your roots and moving through the challenges presented in life.

Cover of “homebody” by Rupi Kaur (Kiela Jefferson)

The overall message is that experiences shape you as a person and that you should not lose yourself in what happened and what will happen, to be present within yourself and work towards living a fulfilling life.

Despite expressing its views directly or symbolically, this collection is a rather applicable work. Although there are references to feminism and what is embodied within it, that doesn’t make it a personality trait.

This collection has illustrations partnered with the poems, further expressing what the poem is saying and aiding visual learners. It is another masterpiece completed by Rupi Kaur that reflects the feelings we commonly ignore.

Rating: 4.5/5 Spinnaker sails

4.5 spinnaker sails

 

 

 

 

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Book Reviews
Cover of Home by Whitney Hanson (Kiela Jefferson)
Home, a review
10 fanfiction reads for spring break
10 fanfiction reads for spring break
Cover of The First Day by R.E. Druin
Power of Ten: The First Day, a review
Indexing, a review
Indexing, a review
Picture of What the River Knows cover (Kiela Jefferson)
What the River Knows, a review
Fanart of Parahumans: Worm (Photo courtesy of Abi Ibarra)
Parahumans: Worm, a review
More in Reviews
Hazbin Hotel, a review
Hazbin Hotel, a review
Iron Jawed Angels, a review
Iron Jawed Angels, a review
Cover art of Red, White & Royal Blue (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)
Red, White & Royal Blue, a review
(Photo courtesy of UNF Swoop Troupe)
Carrie: The Musical, a review
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)
BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *