homebody, a review

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

In her poetry collection “homebody,” Rupi Kaur makes another empowering statement with the content of these pages. The narrative of her experiences is filled with the power of femininity, love and self-empowerment.

This collection starts with mentions of sexual assault at a young age and how her perception was shaped because of it. This leads to the theme of trust and how much was being placed into others and seemingly herself.

When getting into relationships, it is expressed in family, friends or romantic relations. It was shown that there is a yearning for connection. The narrator implies that a sense of relationship with others makes you feel alive.

However, it is also essential to be comfortable with yourself. Poems relate to ancestors and heritage and how we’re living proof of those sacrifices. The poems express the importance of not forgetting your roots and moving through the challenges presented in life.

The overall message is that experiences shape you as a person and that you should not lose yourself in what happened and what will happen, to be present within yourself and work towards living a fulfilling life.

Despite expressing its views directly or symbolically, this collection is a rather applicable work. Although there are references to feminism and what is embodied within it, that doesn’t make it a personality trait.

This collection has illustrations partnered with the poems, further expressing what the poem is saying and aiding visual learners. It is another masterpiece completed by Rupi Kaur that reflects the feelings we commonly ignore.

Rating: 4.5/5 Spinnaker sails

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].