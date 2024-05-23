UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Amendment 3: The probability and impacts of legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

2
A QR code sign is displayed at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. for students to register to vote. Abortion and marijuana will be on Floridas November ballot, and these issues are critical issues for young voters. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)

Florida 2024 ballot measures: Why college students should care

3
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.

UNF faculty members sign petition to drop charges against student protestors

4
An officer walks a protester to sit along the Fine Arts Center.

UNF protestors plead not guilty, set date for pre-trial hearing

5
graphic courtesy of United Faculty of Florida

UFF release statement on student protests

Mens basketball players during a game
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.

Amendment 3: The probability and impacts of legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

Thomas Herrold, Reporter Intern
May 23, 2024

If approved this November, Florida’s proposed Amendment 3 will legalize the recreational use of marijuana, allowing adults 21 and over to carry up to three ounces of the substance. 

In Washington, marijuana is on track to be federally reclassified as a less dangerous Schedule III drug, losing its Schedule I status that placed it alongside drugs like heroin and LSD. 

While this reclassification would enact no significant legal changes and faces a lengthy legal process, it could “[give] many state lawmakers a little less hesitation to support a bill,” Matthew Schweich, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project, told AP. Additionally, the U.S. Cannabis Council said that this reclassification would “signal a tectonic shift” toward marijuana policy.

Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

With daily marijuana use outpacing daily drinking in the U.S., is this bill likely to pass – and if it is, who are the people supporting it?

Reception of Amendment 3

According to Dr. Michael Binder, a political science professor at UNF and faculty director of the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL), the bill has a fighting chance this November.

Reception to the bill has “generally been very positive,” he said, citing one of  PORL’s polls with a 67 percent support rate for the legislation. 

Unsurprisingly, the cohort with the highest level of support is people aged 18-24 with 86 percent in favor of the bill. Although older voters are less likely to support the bill, 64 percent of those aged 55-64 and 51 percent of those 65+ still support the amendment, showing that the bill still does have majority support among these groups.

“I think it has a high chance of passage,” Binder said. 

Where Florida has an advantage in this vote is its ability to learn from the multitude of other states that have passed bills either decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana use or possession. 

“You’ve got 20-plus other states that have some version of legalized marijuana that you can look to for guidelines,” Binder said. “It’s not like you have to reinvent the wheel.”

Hope for future legislation

While medical marijuana is currently legal in Florida, it falls under restrictive guidelines, requiring an official diagnosis from a limited list of medical conditions as well as a registration and renewal fee. But for those who use the substance to treat other conditions, these criteria are too narrow. 

23-year-old UNF student Sidney, who is going by a pseudonym to avoid the potential legal implications of marijuana use, suffers from insomnia and migraines and the substance helps make their symptoms more manageable. 

“[Marijuana] helps relax my body to the point where my migraines become headaches and I’m less likely to struggle falling asleep,” they said.

Sidney believes that the potential benefits of marijuana use outweigh the risks.

“We’ve seen how medical weed helps those with chronic physical [or] mental illnesses,” they said.

According to a 2017 study, the use of cannabis and cannabinoids can aid those with chronic pain as well as chemotherapy-induced nausea. Similarly, it is reported by the American Psychological Association that  people with anxiety or anxiety-related conditions saw improvement in cognitive performance following cannabis use.

To Sidney, leaving marijuana unregulated poses unnecessary risks. “Because it’s not regulated, I’m not sure [if] it’s cut with anything like fentanyl,” they said. 

“If weed was regulated in the way it needs to be, then I wouldn’t have to worry about all that junk.”

Floridians will vote on the citizen initiated Amendment 3 on November 5, 2024. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.
Hurricane Season 2024: What UNF students need to know
A QR code sign is displayed at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. for students to register to vote. Abortion and marijuana will be on Floridas November ballot, and these issues are critical issues for young voters. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
Florida 2024 ballot measures: Why college students should care
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)
Campus Canines helping students destress before finals week
Rabbi Novack holds a schmura matza during an interview with Spinnaker. This particular matza, he said, was made in Ukraine.
UNF Chabad and Jewish Ospreys gear up for Passover celebrations at UNF
UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel (Photo courtesy of Marina Kounkel)
NASA awards UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel $500,000 grant
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons
Get into it with a roommate? Here's what could happen
More in Latest
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Recalling UNF's celebration of civil disobedience
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
UNF faculty members sign petition to drop charges against student protestors
Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
Carter began his time as Spinnaker as government reporter in 2021 before being promoted to news editor and eventually editor-in-chief later that year.
Former Spinnaker editor-in-chief places for Hearst investigative journalism award
The UNF Softball team
Walk-off home run ends Softball’s quest for first ASUN title
An officer walks a protester to sit along the Fine Arts Center.
UNF protestors plead not guilty, set date for pre-trial hearing
More in Politics
Ernesto Zedillo speaking at the Distinguished Voices Lecture on Tuesday night (Photo courtesy of the World Affairs Council)
Ernesto Zedillo’s lecture at UNF: A polarizing speaker with unifying ideas
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
Former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo speaking at UNF Tuesday night
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for Abortion Access, Oct. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court on Monday, April 1, 2024, upheld the states ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect. (Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
AP: Florida Supreme Court upholds state’s 15-week abortion ban, but voters will soon have a say
U.S. Russia Foundation CEO Matthew Rojansky spoke to UNF students, faculty and other community members Monday night. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Matthew Rojansky visits UNF to speak on the Russo-Ukrainian War
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
Ron DeSantis ends presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump days before New Hampshire primary
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been touted as a potential running mate for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
OPINION: Conservatives want to reshape education in their own image, and they’re winning

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *