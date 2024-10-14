New art exhibit tells story of life after incarceration

According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 600,000 people are released yearly from state and federal prisons.

Within three years of their release, almost two-thirds of former prisoners are rearrested, and half are reincarcerated.

Operation New Hope seeks to ease the transition to civilian life for people affected by the criminal justice system in Northeast Florida. The organization partners with the Department of Corrections to offer formerly incarcerated individuals job training and placement, transitional housing and mental health support.

Through the organization’s Ready4Work program, the University of North Florida has partnered with Operation New Hope to display a new art exhibition, “The Art of Hope.” The exhibit will showcase the artwork of individuals transitioning back into the community after incarceration and allow community engagement with people living through the reintegration experience after incarceration.

Kaley Vontz, the organization’s Community Engagement Manager in Jacksonville, said this exhibit means a lot to the artists whose work will be displayed.

“Many of them have experienced incarceration, and through art, they’ve found a way to express their journey, emotions, and transformation that they would not have otherwise had,” she said.

Vontz said that the organization’s staff and participants hope that attendees will “reflect on the themes of hope, resilience, and the possibility of transformation—both personal and societal” through the exhibit.

While encouraging attendees to keep open hearts and minds, Vontz said the exhibit will also help build a compassionate community by presenting powerful stories from people who are often marginalized and overlooked.

For those submitting their art, Vontz said that “it can be empowering to have their voices heard, and for some, it’s a crucial step in their healing process.”

The exhibit will be open in the Lufrano Intercultural Gallery in the east building of the John A. Delaney Student Union, building 58E, suite 2401, from Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Nov. 8. The closing reception will occur on Nov. 7 in the same location. Admission is free to UNF students, faculty and staff; general admission tickets are $25. Proceeds go to the exhibition’s expenses and Operation New Hope.

Join Operation New Hope for their 25th anniversary celebration of their clients’ stories through this event.

___

