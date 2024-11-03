OSLCE provides shuttle service to the polls for Vote Early Day

The University of North Florida’s Office of Service-Learning and Civic Engagement celebrated “Vote Early Day” with a party on the Green on Oct. 29, 2024, to raise awareness for early voting.

A shuttle bus was provided for students to vote early at Jacksonville’s Southeast Regional Library polling location.

Although many students said they had already voted early this past weekend, many still stopped by OSLCE’s table from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to grab free stickers, t-shirts and food and celebrate Vote Early Day. Students who attended were informed about how and where to vote.

A shuttle bus operated from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., taking students to Jacksonville’s Southeast Regional Library for early voting.

Internal funding from UNF’s United Faculty of Florida chapter allowed the collaboration between the organization, the OSLCE and the Campus Vote Project.

According to UFF-UNF member Emily Ray, the Campus Vote Project is developing a 50% discount for students who use Uber or Lyft to travel to an early voting site and back.

UFF-UNF member and English professor Mikayla Beaudrie said that for the 2022 gubernatorial election, she had helped host a Vote Early party in partnership with UNF’s former Civic Engagement and Intercultural centers to provide student transportation to the polls.

Christa Robinson, a freshman in information science, took the shuttle to the polls. As a first-time voter, she said it was “really easy and quick.” According to Robinson, the staff at the polling location were helpful, and the process took about 10-15 minutes.

“I would rather vote early than forget and be late. I am feeling accomplished now,” she said.

First-time voter Camila Jordan, a sophomore double majoring in philosophy and criminal justice, said she “saw voting everywhere” but was unsure how to vote. She said the event was very informational.

“I learned a lot. I’m going to vote with my mom sometime this week and now that I know more about voting, I’m excited,” said Jordan.

Senior and psychology student Mackenzie Foster appreciated that the event encouraged young people to vote.

“Especially because students can get so busy,” said Foster, preventing them from going out to vote.

For more information on Election Day voting in Florida, visit the Florida Department of State’s webpage for resources on how to find polling locations and precincts, polling locations’ hours of operation and acceptable forms of photo ID.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com