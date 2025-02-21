UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

OPINION: The AI Super Bowl commercials were weird, right?

Mackenzie Crews, Opinions InternFebruary 21, 2025

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

During this year’s Super Bowl, OpenAI premiered a one-minute commercial, marking the company’s $14 million Super Bowl premiere. 

In the ad, titled “The Intelligence Age,” black and white dots illustrate human progress, from the creation of fire to the start of the internet. Then, the commercial transitions to AI by featuring different voices asking a chatbot to perform various tasks, and ends with the AI asking, “What do you want to create next?” 

Notably, humans created this ad, not AI, which really makes me question what “creating” OpenAI refers to in this commercial. 

Talking on this subject, OpenAI’s Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch indicated that the company wanted to target everyday people by highlighting everyday tasks a person can use AI for. 

Additionally, Rouch called the commercial a “celebration of human creativity and an extension of human creativity,” explaining the company’s decision to exclude AI content in the commercial’s final draft. 

It is fine if the company truly wants to showcase how human creativity can coexist with AI, but as an everyday person, I am not buying it. 

With OpenAI viewing creativity as a focal point of their Super Bowl commercial, the ad argues to the everyday consumer that human creativity and AI can coexist. It is ironic that consumers are supposed to view AI through a creative lens when the entire ad was not AI-generated but instead made by humans.

OpenAI was not the only company to highlight its AI technology during Super Bowl ad slots. 

Google used the sports event to advertise their own AI model, Gemini.

The company ran multiple commercials. One showed how a Wisconsin business owner uses the Gemini chatbot to help advertise his cheese store. 

Remarkably, Google had to edit the commercial because Gemini gave false information about the cheese industry. 

To me, these slight oddities and mistakes coming from two different AI competitors point to an issue ailing the tech industry, which currently relies heavily on the potential of AI technology— how do you connect with consumers?

In early evaluations of all the Super Bowl commercials, AI did not perform well compared to other ads that focused more on sentimentality and star power.

This image provided by Budweiser shows the Budweiser 2025 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Budweiser via AP)

For instance, USA Today named Budweiser’s commercial, “First Delivery,” as its pick for the night’s number one ad. This commercial focused on a small Clydesdale foal delivering a beer keg to a bar.

Between the mistakes and lack of connection with the Super Bowl audience, I have to wonder what lessons tech companies will take away from their endeavors. 

The advertisements themselves actually show AI’s pitfalls. The Gemini slip up looks a lot like a hallucination, even if someone from the company says otherwise, and OpenAI’s ad failed at its mission to try and connect AI with human creativity. 

Plus, Super Bowl audiences did not even care for the tech related commercials, which is what matters when companies’ spend millions of dollars for a single event. 

Maybe what ChatGPT should create next is a better marketing strategy.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Events
The main stage for TEDxJacksonville, which took place on Nov. 16, 2024, in the Lazzara Performance Hall at the University of North Florida.
Democracy, healthcare, community: TEDxJacksonville comes to UNF
A group of the UNF team, UNF staff and students, who registered to walk the 3 mile route for Lung Force Walk.
UNF hosts Lung Force Walk raising lung cancer awareness
Importance of civil discourse, difficult conversations discussed at UNF panel event
Importance of civil discourse, difficult conversations discussed at UNF panel event
Two scare actors work on applying fake blood to one another before being sent into the trails.
UNF Swoopocalypse: Over 50 students take on haunted trails in Halloween thrills
OSLCE provides shuttle service to the polls for Vote Early Day
OSLCE provides shuttle service to the polls for Vote Early Day
Image credit: UNF
UNF professors, guitarists to be honored in upcoming concert
More in Opinions
People protest during a rally against Elon Musk outside the Treasury Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
OPINION: Elon Musk, DOGE and the chaotic Silicon Valley coup
Performers dressed as Elmo and Cookie Monster in New York City (Matthis Volquardsen/Pexels)
OPINION: We should still fund public media
OPINION: Support local Jacksonville bookstores
OPINION: Support local Jacksonville bookstores
OPINION: Age verification is a logistical nightmare
OPINION: Age verification is a logistical nightmare
Sister Cindy speaking to students on the UNF Green on Jan. 15, 2025.
OPINION: Social media algorithms made Sister Cindy
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade in 2018 (Larry Bridges Jr./Unsplash)
OPINION: The pervasiveness of sports betting affects college students
About the Contributor
Mackenzie Crews, Opinions Intern
Mackenzie Crews is Spinnaker's Opinions Intern for Spring 2025.