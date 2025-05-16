UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to four university regulations

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter May 16, 2025
Madelyn Schneider
The UNF sign outside the Silverfield College of Education and Human Services

The University of North Florida released its proposed amendments to four regulations: 1.0040R Nondiscrimination and Equal Opportunity, 10.0040R Prohibited Uses of Non-Motorized Vehicles, 10.0030R Prohibited Uses of Motorized Vehicles and 2.0960R Educational Sites.

The Board of Trustees will consider the changes at their next quarterly meeting on June 25. An email sent to UNF faculty and staff stated that the proposed amendments are in compliance with Florida Board of Governors regulations.

Documents on the proposed changes are included below or can be viewed on the UNF: Regulations Under Review webpage.

1.0040R Nondiscrimination and Equal Opportunity 

To view or download Regulation 1.0040R, click here.

10.0040R Prohibited Uses of Non-Motorized Vehicles

To view or download Regulation 10.0040R, click here.

10.0030R Prohibited Uses of Motorized Vehicles

To view or download Regulation 10.0030R, click here.

2.0960R Educational Sites

To view or download Regulation 2.0960R, click here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
LIVE UPDATES: UNF Softball plays Virginia in first NCAA Regional game
The UNF student union courtyard in between the two metal office buildings
Halal Shack coming to UNF this fall, expanding plant-based campus dining options
Lot 18 will likely have increased traffic because of upcoming high school graduations on UNF's campus.
Traffic Advisory: High school graduations will impact campus parking and shuttle routes
a white and black university police car parked outside the student union at UNF
Police Beat: Man arrested on campus, anonymous caller reports theft
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
History made: UNF Softball wins first ASUN tournament title, advances to NCAA Regionals
University of North Florida sign
Summer 2025: Important dates and what students need to know
More in News
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
Campus-wide phone outage on Friday, various lines affected
A black and white "Closed" sign sitting in the window of one of the food convenience stores at UNF.
Nothing to do, nothing to eat: Living on campus during spring intersession
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a public event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" on the front.
Uncertainty looms among university community as UNF sends in last of Florida DOGE information
The UNF Student Government Senate Chambers.
Applications for 2025-2026 SG executive positions currently open, to close Friday
UNF President Moez Limayem speaks at a brown podium at Spring 2025 commencement. He is wearing a dark blue robe and black graduate's cap and smiling.
Spring 2025 commencement celebrates over 2,000 graduating UNF students
The entrance to the UNF Counseling Center. The walls are gray and there are silver double doors with large windows, and a sign above the doors reading, "UNF Counseling Center"
Counseling center director's tips for combating finals week stress
More in University
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (left) and UNF President Moez Limayem (right) announcing the funding for the UNF Flight Deck.
Jacksonville City Council approves $3 million endowment for UNF Flight Deck esports arena
UNF Osprey Fountains dorms, one of the eight on-campus resident halls students can choose to live in.
On-campus housing rates to increase by nearly 6% this fall pending board approval
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
President Limayem makes statement on ICE agreement, says police duties remain unchanged
Adiba Hoque stands next to her presentation in a large room, around other students and their projects. She has long, black hair and is wearing a tan shirt with black pants and smiling.
Students present research projects at annual UNF SOARS conference
University of North Florida sign
UNF signs agreement with ICE allowing police to enforce immigration laws on campus
A blue UNF yard sign with the words "Soar to Success" and a photo of graduating students sits in the grass next to a sidewalk, encouraging students to register for fall and summer classes.
UNF students raise concerns as summer, fall registration opens
About the Contributors
Osaremen Uwaifo
Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.