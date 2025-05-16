Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to four university regulations

The University of North Florida released its proposed amendments to four regulations: 1.0040R Nondiscrimination and Equal Opportunity, 10.0040R Prohibited Uses of Non-Motorized Vehicles, 10.0030R Prohibited Uses of Motorized Vehicles and 2.0960R Educational Sites.

The Board of Trustees will consider the changes at their next quarterly meeting on June 25. An email sent to UNF faculty and staff stated that the proposed amendments are in compliance with Florida Board of Governors regulations.

Documents on the proposed changes are included below or can be viewed on the UNF: Regulations Under Review webpage.

1.0040R Nondiscrimination and Equal Opportunity

To view or download Regulation 1.0040R, click here.

10.0040R Prohibited Uses of Non-Motorized Vehicles

To view or download Regulation 10.0040R, click here.

10.0030R Prohibited Uses of Motorized Vehicles

To view or download Regulation 10.0030R, click here.

2.0960R Educational Sites

To view or download Regulation 2.0960R, click here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.