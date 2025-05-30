UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Dr. Mei Zhao named dean of UNF Brooks College of Health

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter 10:15 am

The University of North Florida has appointed Dr. Mei Zhao as the new dean of the Brooks College of Health, following her service as interim dean.

Zhao, who earned her doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2004, and has held several academic leadership roles at UNF. She previously served as professor and chair of the Department of Health Administration and later as director of the Master of Health Administration program.

During her time as interim dean, Zhao led several key initiatives that advanced the college’s mission. Under her leadership, the college saw a 10% increase in student enrollment, launched a new Doctor of Health Administration program, and secured more than $4.7 million in private funding, according to a UNF press release. The college also received approximately $1.1 million through the state’s Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) initiative to support student success and academic innovation.

Dr. Mei Zhao is wearing a black and red blouse, a white pearl necklace and is smiling.
Dr. Mei Zhao was named the new UNF Brooks College of Health dean on May 21, 2025. (Jennifer Grissom)

“It is a privilege to serve at a university like UNF, where student empowerment, faculty and staff support, and community well-being are at the heart of our mission,” said Dr. Zhao in a press release. “I am deeply honored to continue leading the Brooks College of Health and am confident that, together with the BCH’s amazing faculty and staff, we will shape the future of healthcare education, research and service with purpose and passion.” 

Additionally, the college’s physical therapy program earned a 10-year reaccreditation which the university said reaffirms its standing as a leading program in the region.

Beyond her work at UNF, Zhao has published more than 70 peer-reviewed articles and received over $1.5 million in research and education funding, including international grants aimed at global health education. Her academic accomplishments have been recognized with several honors, including the UNF Distinguished Professor Award (2021), the Most Cited Paper Award (2024), and the Edgar C. Hayhow Article of the Year (2019) from the American College Healthcare Executives.

In the press release, UNF Provost Karen Patterson said Dr. Zhao “exemplifies the highest values and aspirations,” of the university.

Zhao’s appointment marks a new chapter for the Brooks College of Health as it continues to expand its programs and research efforts to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry, according to the press release.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributor
