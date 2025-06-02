Traffic Advisory: Section of UNF Drive will be closed due to construction

A section of UNF Drive between Lots 7 and Lots 9 and 10 will be closed to traffic from Wednesday, June 4, to Sunday, June 22, according to a press release email.

According to the email, the closure is due to the construction of the new Honors Residence Hall, which is set to open before the fall semester. The email said all three lots will remain open. Both Engineering South and North shuttle stops will be closed, per the release.

The email recommends that students use the shuttle stops near Osprey Cafe or the Student Union. The road closure map can be found here.

