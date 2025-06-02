UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Traffic Advisory: Section of UNF Drive will be closed due to construction

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor Jun 2, 2025
UNF logo.

A section of UNF Drive between Lots 7 and Lots 9 and 10 will be closed to traffic from Wednesday, June 4, to Sunday, June 22, according to a press release email.

According to the email, the closure is due to the construction of the new Honors Residence Hall, which is set to open before the fall semester. The email said all three lots will remain open. Both Engineering South and North shuttle stops will be closed, per the release.

The email recommends that students use the shuttle stops near Osprey Cafe or the Student Union. The road closure map can be found here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.