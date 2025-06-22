New team, same stadium: Former UNF soccer player Zara Siassi on going pro

Last October, former UNF defender Zara Siassi played in what she thought was her final game at Hodges Stadium.

Siassi scored her first goal of the season that night on a penalty kick. At first glance, it looked like a picture-perfect ending for the Lake Worth native, scoring during her final game donning a UNF logo.

Siassi might have played in her final college game that night, but it won’t be her last game at Hodges Stadium. Earlier this month, a new professional soccer team, Sporting Club Jacksonville—which is playing its first season at Hodges Stadium—signed Siassi to a contract.

“Playing at Hodges is just a very unique opportunity for me, and I’m grateful that this opportunity arose and that this team is being built the year I finished playing [at UNF],” Siassi said.

How Siassi started soccer

Siassi doesn’t remember exactly when she started soccer, but her estimation is five years old. She tried other sports such as volleyball and track, but soccer is what always stuck with her.

“I knew from a young age that I wanted to play Division One college soccer,” Siassi said. “That was a goal that I had from a young age, and then as I was going through the recruiting process.”

At first, Siassi found the recruiting process stressful and overwhelming. However, one of Siassi’s childhood coaches gave her advice that changed her mindset on choosing a school.

“He said go somewhere where you’re valued and not just tolerated,” Siassi said. “That’s ultimately how I chose UNF because I felt like this was a place where I would be valued.”

Siassi’s UNF career

Siassi was certainly valued at UNF, especially in her last year. She logged a career high of 1,711 minutes during her senior season. After her record-breaking final campaign, Siassi won ASUN Defensive Player of the Year.

“When I step on the field, I’m not looking for recognition,” Siassi said. “I’m looking to do my job.”

As a defender, Siassi said she had to put her body on the line. Even with all the physicality that comes with playing defense, Siassi managed to start all 82 games of her UNF career, setting a program record.

Despite starting all those games, Siassi never took her time on grass for granted.

“I always feel grateful that my body has allowed me to do that and will continue to as I progress through my career,” Siassi said. “I think not taking anything for granted and remembering why I enjoy playing this game.”

More specifically, Siassi credited her athletic trainer for staying healthy. When she reached her milestone of starting all 82 games, Siassi had no idea.

“That wasn’t something that crossed my mind,” Siassi said. “I was just doing what I needed to do every day.”

Becoming a pro

While she’s excited to play near former coaches and teammates, Siassi acknowledged that transitioning to professional soccer will be an adjustment.

“I don’t know if it will feel real right away,” Siassi said, on playing professional soccer at Hodges. “I can’t tell the future, so it might just feel like another day playing [soccer].”

Siassi said she never envisioned playing professional soccer after committing to UNF, let alone at her college field.

“It’s going to be really cool to play on this field and look up at the stands and see a lot of familiar faces that are supporting,” Siassi said. “I’m glad that I could still be here to support my former team as well.”

Professional Goals

So far, Siassi is the lone Osprey on Sporting Club Jacksonville’s inaugural team. Now a professional, Siassi looks forward to being a role model for the Jacksonville community, especially youth soccer players.

“The fact that [youth soccer players] have a team to come watch and that they can look up to us,” Siassi said. “I just want to be an example for them and inspire them to know that they can pursue their dreams and own their path.”

Additionally, Siassi is looking forward to playing for her UNF community.

“I feel like over my years here at UNF, I’ve been able to make a lot of connections,” Siassi said. “So being able to play for them, for all the people that have and are continuing to support me, is going to be very exciting.”

One of Siassi’s college goals was to win a championship at Hodges. Though the goal didn’t come to fruition, Siassi expects to fulfill it this season with Sporting Jacksonville.

“[Winning a championship] was one of my goals throughout my time at UNF,” Siassi said. “So maybe it will be fulfilled, not necessarily in a UNF jersey, but in the place that helped to make it happen.”

Sporting Club Jacksonville plays its inaugural season at Hodges Stadium, with kickoff set for August 23 at 7 p.m. against DC Power.

