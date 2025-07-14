UNF SG to hand out free Steelers vs. Jaguars preseason tickets on July 15

The University of North Florida’s Student Government will be giving out free tickets to the Steelers vs. Jaguars preseason game on Tuesday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Osprey Plaza.

According to the post shared on Instagram by UNF SG, each student may receive up to two tickets, available on a first-come, first-served basis. The post also notes that tickets are in limited supply.

The preseason game will take place on Friday, August 9, at EverBank Stadium. The game will be the first of three preseason games for the Jaguars, and it takes place nearly a month before the Jaguars’ season opener on Sept. 7.

For more details, visit the UNF Student Government Instagram page.

