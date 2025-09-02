New soccer stadium, basketball practice facility, and expanded arena: A detailed look at UNF’s athletic master plan

In late July, during a Board of Trustees meeting, the University of North Florida’s ten-year master plan was revealed.

This plan outlines numerous new facilities, key renovations, and fields, all designed to grow University enrollment and exposure.

In addition to a proposed football stadium and Greek village, the final draft of the UNF master plan includes many athletic renovations and projects. Each state institution is required to submit a 10-year master plan every five years, and UNF athletic director Nick Morrow didn’t want to exclude a single sport.

“We’ve got a vision and plan for every one of our sports,” Morrow said. “Renovating their facility to keep up with not just people in our conference but let’s go past them.”

Overall, with these proposed changes, Morrow is looking to maximize coach, student-athlete, and fan experience.

Football? Not quite

At the northwestern part of campus, where a singular recreational field currently resides, the master plan proposes multiple baseball and soccer fields. This is located north of Hodges Stadium and adjacent to Lot 18. Further east and moving south, the master plan proposed a soccer field, more recreational fields, a track and field practice area, and a soccer stadium.

Moving south, towards Hodges Stadium’s current location, a stadium conversion from soccer to football is proposed. This conversion proposes a renovated west wing and two additional building structures near the football field.

However, before football overpowers the conversation, Morrow said the University needs to enroll 25,000 students.. Ultimately, Morrow said reaching this clip will help fully fund all 19 current sports. Then, football can potentially become a reality.

“If we get to 25,000 students by 2028 or even 2030 for that matter, then those discussions start picking up,” Morrow said. “That’s still within your window and that’s why you’ll see it in the master plan.”

Four current facility projects

Outside the master plan hypotheticals, Morrow said UNF Athletics is working on four projects this year: UNF arena locker room renovations, Harmon Stadium improvements, new grass practice fields, and Hodges Stadium renovation.

Get Soccer its own stadium/Renovate Hodges Stadium

Morrow said one of UNF Athletics’ main goals is both soccer teams leaving Hodges Stadium and moving into a brand new stadium. According to Morrow, this could allow for more special events at the 9,400 seat multipurpose venue.

For example, last year UNF hosted the NCAA Track and Field East Region. If soccer were to move into its own stadium, Morrow said more events, especially in the fall, like high school football or even concerts are a possibility.

“We don’t have soccer out there and we’re not so concerned about the integrity of the field,” Morrow said, hypothetically speaking about Hodges Stadium’s future. “That opens up a lot of possibilities to generate more revenue.”

To continuously host high quality events, Morrow said Hodges Stadium needs a facelift, such as upgrades to locker rooms and restrooms.

Harmon Stadium and UNF Softball

More specifically, Morrow said UNF is looking to replace Harmon Stadium’s natural grass with artificial turf, add new seating areas, a baseball clubhouse, and create new fence lines. Morrow added that half the funds have been raised for this project.

Across the sidewalk, Morrow said Athletics is looking at creating a clubhouse for softball. Even between both venues, Morrow said a fan plaza area is possible.

“When you start preaching that vision and then you meet with certain sponsors and donors and they’re like ‘yes, I wanna be a part of that,’” Morrow said. “That’s really where that revenue generation and those donors really start coming in when you can have that vision and get people to buy in on it.”

UNF Arena’s future

After the arena locker rooms are renovated, which Morrow expects to be in October, multiple arena ideas will be proposed in a conceptual design. Per the master plan, UNF Arena will be expanded. According to Morrow, the lobby will likely be extended, pushing it out into the courtyard.

Additionally, Morrow said the arena’s front entrance could have a new design, mirroring that of the Wellness Center. Inside the lobby, Morrow expects a “bigger and better” team store, concession stand, Hall of Fame, and space for offices.

Beyond the lobby, Morrow said the Fieldhouse could potentially turn into a basketball practice facility. But Morrow said a replacement for the fieldhouse would need to be identified before it is replaced with this proposed facility.

“But we got to identify where do we put rec courts for the student population first cause I can’t take that away from the students,” Morrow said.

Like with Hodges Stadium, Morrow said adding a practice field could open up UNF Arena for more events.

“Can we generate a better student life experience with the arena?” Morrow said. “There’s also a bigger campus community benefit by opening up the arena.

Ultimately, Morrow said Athletics’ future goals are to generate more revenue and exposure.

Remainder of the Master Plan

Per the master plan, an expanded Harmon Stadium will remain in its current area, while the UNF Softball Complex is also expected to expand. Due east of UNF Arena, which is expected to expand as well, will be another athletics field and an athletics support facility.

According to the master plan, the main arena building is expected to be renovated. A proposed boardwalk will connect the arena with the additional athletics field.

The contents of the campus master plan haven’t been finalized. Currently, the draft plan will be sent to public agencies for approval and will be open to public comment for 90 days, said UNF’s Associate Vice President of Administration and Finance John Hale.

This November, the plan would be returned to the Board of Trustees for adoption.

