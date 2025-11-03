UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Pink eraser with glass, Text "You'll want to have a look at this."
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Pink eraser with glass, Text "You'll want to have a look at this."
Categories:

Davies’ red card leaves serious questions to be answered following loss to Stetson

Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter | Nov 3, 2025
UNF Athletics
UNF will play the winner of Stetson versus Central Arkansas on Nov. 10 at Hodges Stadium

In the Ospreys’ final game before the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) championship is set to begin, the University of North Florida men’s soccer team fell by a score of 4-1 against the Stetson Hatters. Junior defender Paul Schacherer scored the Ospreys’ lone goal of the night, while graduate keeper Luciano Natoli made five saves. 

Osprey head coach Jamie Davies was shown a red card in the 71st minute of play, rendering him unavailable to actively coach on the sidelines for North Florida’s upcoming ASUN championship match.

First Half

The Ospreys collected the first shot of the night in the 7th minute, with junior defender Jaylen Yearwood making a run in from the corner flag towards the goal and attempting to place a shot past Hatters goaltender Nicolo Radaelli. The shot never found its mark, however, as multiple Stetson defenders were there to shepherd the ball out for a corner kick.

Stetson responded with a shot of their own in the 15th minute from midfielder Afonso Conde, a shot that forced Natoli to dive to his left to collect his first save of the night.

The Hatters continued to mount offensive pressure, nearly breaking through in the 17th minute after a careless foul by senior defender Tyler Prebenda on Hatters midfielder Benjamin Donato gave Stetson an opportunity from the penalty spot. Midfielder Andres Mata stepped up to take it, lashing it down the middle but Natoli stood his ground, making the save to keep the game scoreless.

Mata ended up getting his goal in the 26th minute, as a chaotic moment in midfield left Mata 1v1 against Natoli. This time, he chipped the Osprey keeper, a calm finish that put the Hatters ahead.

After the referees called a foul on a challenge by sophomore midfielder Anton Khelil (a call the French midfielder objected to), Stetson forward Zsombor Pall took advantage of the free kick opportunity. He placed a left-footed shot perfectly past the diving Natoli, doubling the Hatters’ lead to 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season.

The Ospreys managed to get one back in the 36th minute. A long throw-in by senior defender Alex Barnett found the head of junior defender Brian McManus Jr., who unselfishly flicked it on for Schacherer to head across the goal to cut the deficit in half.

Second Half

Stetson dominated the game for long stretches in the second half, suffocating the Osprey offense with well-timed tackles and a midfield press that UNF was unable to play through. The first shot of the half came courtesy of Donato, who blasted a long-range effort over the crossbar and out of play in the 56th minute.

In the 65th minute, Pall reestablished the two-goal lead with his second of the night. Forward Daniel Makowem received a pass at the top of the 18-yard box and laid off a short pass to Pall, who fired a laser over the outstretched arm of Natoli.

The bad news only got worse for the Ospreys, as in the 71st minute, Davies was shown a red card and expelled from the sidelines after expressing his displeasure with how the match was being officiated. With the ejection, Davies will now be forced to watch the semifinals of the ASUN conference tournament from a distance, leaving assistant coach Alex Rangel in charge of game management in the crucial playoff matchup.

A few minutes later, the Hatters put the finishing touches on the win after a cross into the box by defender Andres Rodriguez was stabbed home by Mata for his brace. 

With the victory, the Hatters dramatically qualified for the ASUN championship following a draw between Florida Gulf Coast and Jacksonville that secured their berth in the tournament.

Up Next

The Ospreys return home to begin their quest to repeat as ASUN champions in the conference tournament at Hodges Stadium on Monday, Nov. 10. They will face off against either Stetson for the second time in as many matches or Central Arkansas. The kick-off is scheduled for 7 pm, with the game available to stream on ESPN+.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
UNF SG committees approve two travel requests and finalize Osprey Voice topic
The outside of Tom and Betty Petway Hall at UNF, large modern metal building with large glass window panes
How a new grant could help UNF support local teachers in under-resourced classrooms
Graduate outside Kailey McKnight finished the match with 50 attacks, 24 kills, and six digs.
'We can play with anyone’: Volleyball upsets ASUN-leading JU in five-set, ‘River City Rumble’ thriller
Kamarin Oriol at the exhibition game wearing white jersey bounces guards basketball from another player
Ospreys Men's Basketball beats Warner in exhibition game, 84-60
More in Soccer
UNF advances to the ASUN Semifinals on Sunday, facing Bellarmine in Fort Myers.
Allison to Allie: Fekany’s heroic header lifts Ospreys past EKU in ASUN Quarterfinals
The UNF women's soccer team will face Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals.
Women’s soccer ends regular season with draw at West Georgia
On Saturday night, the UNF men's soccer team defeated JU in the second edition of the 'River City Rumble,' completing the season sweep.
Men’s Soccer completes season sweep over JU, clinches graphite division
After losing 2-1 to the Dolphins on a late-game comeback last month, UNF flipped the script, completing its own furious rally on Sunday.
Ospreys exact revenge on Dolphins, score two late-game goals to complete draw
About the Contributor
Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a third-year journalism major and Spinnaker’s sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.