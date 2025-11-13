Pentinat’s penalty shootout heroics lead Ospreys to ASUN final

On a cold and windy Monday night at Hodges Stadium, the Ospreys managed to come out on top of a tight game against Stetson, playing to a 0-0 draw in regulation and defeating them 4-3 via penalty shootout. The Atlantic Sun (ASUN) semifinal game was the second in as many matches against the Hatters, with North Florida exacting revenge after they closed the regular season with a loss in DeLand.

First Half

The first 12 minutes of the match reflected the weather, with both teams starting cold and on uneven footing. It took until the 13th minute of play before the first serious opportunity was created by either side, a shot by Hatters midfielder Valentin Fontaine that didn’t trouble the Ospreys’ graduate keeper Luciano Natoli.

The Hatters continued to cause problems for the Osprey defense. In the 15th minute, after winning the ball back in midfield, quick passing allowed forward Andres Mata to have an opportunity in front of the goal. Unfortunately for Stetson, he scuffed the shot wide of the near post.

In the 18th minute, the Ospreys created a major chance through a cross by senior midfielder Rentaro Miyakawa that found senior defender Jaylen Yearwood in the box. His headed shot looked destined for the top right corner of the goal, but Hatters keeper Nicolo Radaelli dove just in time to get a palm behind it and redirect it away from danger.

Off the ensuing corner kick, sophomore forward Kaiss Mansouri dribbled down the baseline and found sophomore midfielder Anton Khelil in the box. Khelil danced his way towards the net, beating two defenders, and took a shot that was blocked before it could bother Radaelli.

Stetson had one more big chance before the half, as in the 44th minute, Alfonso Conde took a creative touch that opened up space at the edge of the 18-yard box for him to shoot, but he hit the shot over the crossbar and out of play for a goal kick.

Second Half

The Hatters picked things up right where they left off early in the second half. In the 47th minute, Stetson forward Andres Mata dribbled down the touchline and tried his luck once he made his way into the box, but the shot went wide for a goal kick.

In the 62nd minute, the Ospreys had their best chance of the night slip away. Sophomore defender Rafa Rios received a clearance with space to cross, finding the head of sophomore forward Geraldo Neto. The headed shot demanded a full stretch and dive from Radaelli, who managed to keep the game scoreless.

A few minutes later, the Hatters tried to hit North Florida on the counter, pushing numbers up the field in an attempt to overwhelm the Osprey defense. A long ball over the top for Stetson midfielder Daniel Makowem led to him taking a shot that went wide of the post.

In the 73rd minute, Stetson continued to mount offensive pressure on North Florida, as midfielder Benjamin Donato had a long, low-driven effort swatted away by Natoli.

After Radaelli came out to clear a cross into the box, the ball fell perfectly for Miyakawa in the 82nd minute. Seeing what looked to be an open net, Miyakawa took a shot, but it was blocked by the Hatters’ defense.

The Ospreys had one last chance in the 85th minute, courtesy of senior forward Luc Granitur. He cut inside the box to take a shot with his left foot that went wide of the post and out of play.

Overtime

According to ASUN rules, if the match goes into overtime, the “golden goal” rule applies, meaning that the next goal ends the match. If no winner can be determined after two 10-minute periods, the game is decided via a penalty shootout.

The first shot of overtime came off the foot of Fontaine, who ripped an attempt from well outside the 18-yard box. Fortunately for the Ospreys, it was directed right at Natoli, who was forced to punch it away.

In the 98th minute, North Florida tried to take advantage of a corner kick opportunity. The outswinging ball was well placed, and junior defender Paul Schacherer attempted to put the game away, but his header flew over the crossbar and out of play.

Towards the end of the overtime period, Stetson won four corners in just over three minutes. On the final one, the Ospreys created a last chance on the counter. Granitur picked up the ball in midfield and sprinted towards the goal as quickly as he could. He managed to get one final shot off before the whistle blew, but it soared over the crossbar and behind the student section.

Penalties

Going into the penalty shootout, the Ospreys replaced Natoli in net, turning to junior Iu Pentinat to try and keep their season alive. He got off to a great start, as he saved the first penalty taken by Makowem with a dive to his right. However, North Florida wasn’t able to capitalize on the chance to take an early lead, as Schacherer’s attempt was saved by Radaelli.

Hatters midfielder Dominik Topolsky stepped up next and placed a shot into the top right corner past Pentinat. Junior midfielder Tyler Prebenda matched him with his own shot into the top right corner to draw the two sides level at one.

Hatters forward Zsombor Pall was next, and he sent Pentinat the wrong way to give Stetson the lead. The Ospreys once again responded, this time courtesy of Rios placing a penalty into the top left corner.

North Florida received a lifeline during the next round of penalties, as Conde skied the next penalty over the crossbar. Neto took advantage, coolly placing a penalty in the bottom right corner to give the Ospreys a 3-2 lead, their first of the shootout.

Stetson forward Andres Freire was next. Needing to score to continue the shootout, he chipped a shot past Pentinat to keep the Hatters alive.

Anton Khelil approached the penalty spot with an opportunity to end the game once and for all. With his left foot, he struck the ball confidently into the top right corner to finish the match and give the Ospreys an emotional playoff win.

Post-Game Thoughts

After the match, assistant coach Marlon Montanella praised his team’s intensity, noting that since Stetson was also expected to play with high energy, it was especially important for his team to match that level.

“We have a clear identity,” Montanella said. “We have a week to prepare for the final, so we’re gonna have to study, to watch film and be ready for anything.”

Iu Pentinat described the moment he knew the game was going to a penalty shootout as “exciting” because he knew his number would be called, just like it was against Central Arkansas in the final of last year’s ASUN tournament.

“We’ve been practicing penalties the whole week,” Pentinat said. “The coaches know and the team knows that I feel very comfortable saving them. They gave me an opportunity and I took it.”

Pentinat also credited his teammates for the tenacity they displayed, especially when playing at home.

“We don’t let anybody come to our home and beat us,” he said. “This team works very, very,very hard every day. Our coaches as well.”

Up Next

The Ospreys play in the ASUN Championship Final this Saturday, Nov. 15, at Hodges Stadium against Bellarmine. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+

