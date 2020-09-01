Fine Arts Center to light up red tonight in support of proposed act

Prepare to see red tonight if you plan on walking around campus after dark.

The Fine Arts Center will be lit up red tonight in support of a proposed act that will offer economic relief to those in the live events industries. Spearheaded by WeMakeEvents, a coalition of those in the live events industry, this national event hopes to be a call to action for the U.S. Congress.

From 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. the Fine Arts Center, along with many other live event venues across North America, will be lit in red to show that the industry’s survival is on red alert.

The Restart Act would extend the Paycheck Protection Program for certain businesses, along with allowing the Small Business Association to guarantee loans to affected businesses.

“The entire live events industry is on the brink of collapse. Without financial relief, many businesses stand to permanently close, and families risk bankruptcy and homelessness,” said Brad Nelms, director of WeMakeEvents North America, in a press release. “We want to take this opportunity to show the world the scale of what it takes to make live entertainment events happen and demonstrate how much this crisis has affected our community.”

