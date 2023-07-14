UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

New UNF skipper Joe Mercadante introduced to Osprey community

Riley Platt, Sports Editor
July 14, 2023

Joe Mercadante was introduced as the fourth head coach in UNF baseball history on Thursday in a celebratory event at UNF Arena’s Bank of England Suite.

The ceremony was attended by plenty of familiar faces, Ospreys and local media alike. Mercadante took the podium around noon, giving a speech in which he expressed great optimism for this next step in his career.

After serving as an assistant coach for nearly two decades at schools such as Miami and Pittsburgh, Mercadante will have a chance to put his own personal stamp on a program for the first time. However, this opportunity is also sure to present challenges.

Mercadante speaks at podium
Mercadante brings a plethora of big-name college baseball experience to campus. (Riley Platt)

“I think the biggest challenge anytime you’re a new coach, especially as a head coach, is trying to develop the relationships and the ability to communicate with your student-athletes,” Mercadante said. “No coach is ever gonna run their program the same, but the sooner you can connect with those guys, that makes that transition a lot easier.”

Director of athletics Nick Morrow, who was in attendance Thursday, shared during the search for UNF baseball’s new leader that it was a highly-attractive position. Mercadante affirmed this statement multiple times throughout the event, sharing that “it was not a tough place to sell.”

He believes that a multitude of factors, including a supportive athletic department and university administration, gives UNF the potential to be something great within the sport. 

Mercadante was announced as UNF’s head coach just over a month after the search officially began. (Riley Platt)

It’s easy to get lost in win totals as one looks to evaluate success in the world of sports, but Mercadante isn’t too worried about this going into year one. A ‘control what you can’ mentality will be at the center of his team in 2024.

“At the end of the day, we’re gonna try to maximize the potential of this ball club,” Mercadante said. “If you go out there and win the games you’re supposed to win and win a couple that you’re not supposed to, you’re gonna put together a good team.” 

One area that plagued the Ospreys this past season was conference play. Mercadante, who experienced success in the ASUN Conference  at Stetson University, believes that the key to overcoming this hurdle is simpler than it may seem.

Mercadante spent approximately 30 minutes connecting with those in attendance before giving his inaugural address. (Riley Platt)

“I think being able to play at a high level consistently is the difference,” Mercadante said.

Aside from the task that lies ahead, Mercadante expressed his adoration for the “beautiful campus,” saying that his curiosity has been particularly drawn to the hammocks found around UNF. He added that he’ll have to wait until the Florida temperatures cool down before giving them a try, though.

In the meantime, he’ll hit the ground running as he looks to turn UNF into the Sunshine State’s next great baseball power.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
An overhead view of the stadium renderings
Where could the Jaguars play if stadium renovations are approved?
Bucket of baseballs
Ospreys hire Pitt’s Joe Mercadante as new head baseball coach
Attendee stands to ask question at Jaguars huddle
Jaguars huddle events not “shying away” from proposed stadium renovation details
Tim Parenton on the field at Harmon Stadium
Inside UNF baseball's far-reaching search for new head coach
With renovations, the stadium will see its capacity decrease to 62,000 for NFL games, also boasting the ability to expand for select events.
Jaguars reveal plans to upgrade TIAA Bank Field, dubbed “Stadium of the Future”
Ground level view of the track at Hodges Stadium
NCAA track and field regionals are coming to UNF; here’s what you need to know
About the Contributor
Riley Platt, Sports Editor
Riley Platt is a senior multimedia journalism student at the University of North Florida. He is a lifelong Jacksonville native and has always had a burning passion for sports, specifically at the collegiate level. He grew up coming to UNF basketball games as early as his middle school days and now gets to cover the Ospreys, living out his childhood dreams. Riley's done a bit of everything with Spinnaker, whether it be writing over 200 articles, doing play-by-play commentary for UNF basketball or even serving as sports anchor for Spinnaker TV’s weekly Nest News. He hopes to continue his journey into the sports world working for a team one day.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest