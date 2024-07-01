UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Ethan Leckie, Enterprise Editor

June 28, 2024

UNF biology professor Scott Jones (right) celebrates with ecologist Ches Vervaeke (left) next to the northernmost mangrove in southern Georgia. (Photo courtesy of UNF).

UNF runner places 20th at U.S. Olympic trials

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
July 1, 2024

University of North Florida track and field runner Aidan O’Gorman competed in the U.S. Olympic trials on June 21 for the men’s 10,000-metre run.

The event in Eugene, Oregon, was the final qualifier for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. O’Gorman placed 20th out of the 24 qualifiers for that event.

O’Gorman said he was passionate about racing early on but began taking the sport more seriously in high school. He said that making the Olympic team has always been his dream.

“I’ve always had big goals since I was young … the Olympics has always been the dream,” O’Gorman said. 

Aidan O’Gorman races in the men’s 10,000m final race at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)

The UNF athlete credits his mentor and track and field coach, Jeff Pigg, with helping him grow as a runner. 

“I think he progressed me well out of high school,” O’Gorman said. “A lot of coaches would either overdo it or underdo it with freshmen, and I think he did it perfectly.”

Coach Pigg told UNF Athletics that he is very proud of O’Gorman and that he had a great year.

O’Gorman said he made a poster two years ago that counted down the months leading up to the Olympic trials. He logged his mileage each week, with his peak averaging around 105 miles per week, and challenged himself to improve a little more each season.

“Just consistency and making sure you’re upping the intensity every season at a safe amount so you progress,” he said.

O’Gorman said he will continue to improve and hopes to earn his place on the U.S. Olympic team.

“Long term … my goal is to make the Olympic team next time,” O’Gorman said. 

The 24-25 season will be O’Gorman’s last year of NCAA eligibility with the Ospreys.

“For next season—my last collegiate season—my goal is to make indoor nationals, and then for outdoor, I want to medal,” he said. “I want to compete at the highest level and go for the win.”

O’Gorman is in New Mexico for the summer, completing an internship for his master’s in coastal and port engineering.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, News Editor

