‘Under new leadership’: UNF announces new associate of MedNexus

The University of North Florida announced Wednesday that Dr. Julie Merten will be the new associate dean of MedNexus, a university initiative to link healthcare resources in North Florida that was developed in 2020.

Merten, an 18-year veteran of UNF, is the current director of the Office of Faculty Excellence and also serves as the editor-in-chief of the Florida Public Health Review journal, according to the university’s page.

Their announcement comes five months after UNF’s sixth president, Dr. David Szymanski, was ousted from his role as MedNexus CEO and given a year of paid leave. Though the new MedNexus website has yet to be unveiled because of new leadership, UNF said that Merten will “provide leadership and direction for the planning and operation of UNF MedNexus.”

Specifics are unknown, but the announcement said programs would include the organization’s Deerwood site, the “Palm Coast initiative,” an expansion of nursing education in collaboration with UNF’s School of Nursing and other “signature projects.”

Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the future of MedNexus.

