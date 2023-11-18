UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.
(Jessica Knowlden/Unsplash)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

November 17, 2023

The Student Government Senates seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Floridas Student Union.
The University of North Florida faculty union bargaining team on Zoom for negotiations with the Board of Trustees team.
A sign on the third floor of the Student Union West building points toward the newly renamed Interfaith Space.

Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF

Carter Mudgett and Jeanne Gilbert
November 17, 2023

When Samira Yssa first heard that Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., was invited to speak at the University of North Florida, she began forming a group that planned to reserve tickets and protest inside the lecture. 

Tickets were free for students and Yssa, a junior at UNF majoring in biomedical sciences, was soon part of a group of about 20-25 people. 

When the event happened Tuesday evening, officers with the University Police Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had caution tape around the Adam W. Herbert University Center parking lot. Only those with tickets were allowed to enter.

Police stood outside the University Center Tuesday night alongside barriers. (Carter Mudgett)

Inside, President Moez Limayem gave an introductory speech, condemning Islamophobia and divisiveness on campus. 

After, when the former Israeli ambassador began his lecture, Yssa and the other protesters began chanting “Free! Free! Palestine!” and marched out of the room. Some had painted their hands red and raised them in the air as they stood and left. 

Police escorted the protesters out of the building without incident, where they were told to leave. Some would later join a protest happening on the Green across campus. Organized by Students by a Democratic Society, over 100 people gathered with Palestine flags and homemade signs, protesting Oren’s presence on campus.

IMG_3563
Gallery4 Photos
Carter Mudgett
Police stand outside after escorting pro-Palestine protesters out of the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.

The larger group would later march across campus to the University Center. However, they arrived after Oren and all the guests had already left. Instead, they chanted on the sidewalk as a long caravan of police cars left the area. 

Though it wouldn’t be confirmed until after the lecture ended, Oren was physically in the building. But instead of lecturing in front of everyone in the ballrooms, he was streamed in from another undisclosed location in the building for guests to watch.

Spinnaker counted approximately 50-75 officers present across campus that night, spread across campus. The exact amount is unknown because that number is “tactical in nature,” the university said. Inside the University Center, officers, some in uniform and others not, were all along the first and second floors. 

The former Israeli ambassador was the latest guest invited to lecture at UNF by the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville, part of their “Distinguished Voices Lecture Series.” He spoke along the topic of “Israel and the Middle East: Navigating Complexities.”

Guests watched Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., lecture off a projector Tuesday night. (Carter Mudgett)

Lecture events are typically held at the University Center, are easily accessible and free for UNF students to attend. 

This time around, guests were unable to enter unless they had a ticket and valid ID, both of which were checked at the door. Once through the entrance, guests had to pass through a metal detector. Food and drink were confiscated if brought through. 

Spinnaker asked why security was so incredibly high compared to past events and UNF wrote in a statement that, “We increased security out of an abundance of caution and keeping the safety of guests as our top priority.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
